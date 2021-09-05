CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, KS

Eureka-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Eureka Dispatch
Eureka Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Eureka, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eureka will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vmMcS_0bnMUDMI00

801 E 6Th, Eureka, 67045

3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Very nice, well kept home in a great neighborhood! Several recent updates include newer roof,

For open house information, contact Becky Schaffer, Becky Schaffer Ins. & Real Estate at 620-750-0054

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKMLSKS-599693)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R585k_0bnMUDMI00

1228 N Walnut, Eureka, 67045

3 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This is one of the cutest little houses you'll see! It's so clean, updated and ready! Includes all appliances (including washer & dryer). Large fenced back yard and a perfect spot for a carport in case you want to add one! As of July 2021, average monthly electric bill is $76 and average monthly gas bill is $49.

For open house information, contact Becky Schaffer, Becky Schaffer Ins. & Real Estate at 620-750-0054

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKMLSKS-599055)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4awP04_0bnMUDMI00

713 N Greenwood, Eureka, 67045

2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,300 | Single Family Residence | 1,153 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Super cute, well maintained home in a great area! Lots of great updates!

For open house information, contact Becky Schaffer, Becky Schaffer Ins. & Real Estate at 620-750-0054

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKMLSKS-600046)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OdKaZ_0bnMUDMI00

521 N Oak St, Eureka, 67045

4 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,912 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Beautiful, well built home on a shady tree lined street. Move-in ready! Amazing woodwork and character! Newer Vinyl siding ,Roof, Heat and Air Unit, Kitchen remodel, and Carpet. Great possibility that there are hardwood floors beneath all carpet. Laundry is currently in the basement, but could be moved to the enclosed porch on the main level, if desired. Permanent staircase to the attic, for easy access to storage. Corner lot with alley access! Very nice property!!

For open house information, contact Cynthia Brubaker, Becky Schaffer Ins. & Real Estate at 620-750-0054

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKMLSKS-600154)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Eureka Dispatch

Eureka Dispatch

Eureka, KS
15
Followers
241
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eureka Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka, KS
City
Home, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washer Dryer#Kitchen#Carpet#Laundry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy