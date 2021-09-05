Eureka-curious? These homes are on the market

(Eureka, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eureka will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

801 E 6Th, Eureka, 67045 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Very nice, well kept home in a great neighborhood! Several recent updates include newer roof,

1228 N Walnut, Eureka, 67045 3 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This is one of the cutest little houses you'll see! It's so clean, updated and ready! Includes all appliances (including washer & dryer). Large fenced back yard and a perfect spot for a carport in case you want to add one! As of July 2021, average monthly electric bill is $76 and average monthly gas bill is $49.

713 N Greenwood, Eureka, 67045 2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,300 | Single Family Residence | 1,153 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Super cute, well maintained home in a great area! Lots of great updates!

521 N Oak St, Eureka, 67045 4 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,912 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Beautiful, well built home on a shady tree lined street. Move-in ready! Amazing woodwork and character! Newer Vinyl siding ,Roof, Heat and Air Unit, Kitchen remodel, and Carpet. Great possibility that there are hardwood floors beneath all carpet. Laundry is currently in the basement, but could be moved to the enclosed porch on the main level, if desired. Permanent staircase to the attic, for easy access to storage. Corner lot with alley access! Very nice property!!

