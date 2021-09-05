CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells, MN

On the hunt for a home in Wells? These houses are on the market

Wells Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Wells, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wells. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HtFet_0bnMUCTZ00

503 North Star Lane, Hartland, 56042

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 2000

3 bedroom home located Hartland. This fine home will soon have new shingles and siding (due in August) kitchen has oak cupboards with new flooring, open to dinette and living room. main floor also features 2 bedrooms.and a full bath. The attached garage is a dream with over 1,000 sq ft of enjoyment for all your toys! This deep garage is 28ft X 36ft. this fine home will have all the major items recently replaced when exterior is finished.

For open house information, contact Blair Nelson, RE/MAX Masters at 507-837-9851

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5630765)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyiqD_0bnMUCTZ00

26 S Park Street, Minnesota Lake, 56068

3 Beds 2 Baths | $188,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,544 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Charming 2-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Sun room. Large wrap around deck (2021 new decking boards and supports on main deck) with covered porch. Stainless steel appliances new in 2021. Granite counter tops. Vinyl siding and roof new in 2015. New 2-car garage in 2015. Plus additional 1-car garage and utility shed. New flooring (Luxury vinyl planking) on main floor. Hardwood floors on second level. In July of 2020 INNOVATIVE BASEMENT AUTHORITY system installed: gutter around perimeter, WallSeal and sump pump, with transferable warranty. Home located on a corner lot with mature trees and new 6' wooden privacy fence. This property is near HWY 22, close to (in the middle of) Mankato, Fairmont, Waseca, & Albert Lea. This is a very nice 2-story home with many updates & lots of character. A must see.

For open house information, contact Deborah Dudley, CENTURY 21 MarketLink Realty at 651-894-1800

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6092167)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470lBt_0bnMUCTZ00

22 9Th Avenue, Minnesota Lake, 56068

3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,268 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Welcome home to the cozy town of Minnesota Lake. This charming rambler has a little bit of everything with it's functional layout, 3 main floor bedrooms, laundry right off the garage, a sunroom to enjoy the large backyard, a basement that is ready to be finished however you’d like, and a massive attached garage!

For open house information, contact Tara Garbes, True Real Estate at 507-345-8783

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6017972)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWczd_0bnMUCTZ00

483 8Th St Sw, Wells, 56097

3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in None

Wonderfully maintained 3 bed 2 bath rambler with so much to offer! The heated, attached garage with enters directly into the kitchen, which boasts ample cabinet storage and a movable center island with breakfast bar. Directly off the kitchen is a living room with large bay window and vaulted ceilings. The main floor has 3 good size bedrooms, a full bath, and main floor laundry. Downstairs is the place to hang out! A massive family room complete with home theatre and surround sound. Off the family room, a bonus space and potentially a future 4th bedroom could be down here as an egress window is already installed. A quaint office and additional storage room completes the lower level. Head outside the sliding doors off the kitchen to the patio to entertain! A huge backyard with playset and storage shed awaits, and the entire backyard is surrounded by a privacy fence. Won't last long!

For open house information, contact TIMOTHY SCHULTZ, RE/MAX DYNAMIC AGENTS at 507-385-9405

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASMMN-7027220)

