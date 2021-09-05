Take a look at these homes for sale in West Point

(West Point, NE) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in West Point than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

600 Howard Street, Scribner, 68057 5 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,643 Square Feet | Built in 1913

Nick Benjamin, M: 402-609-6199, nick.benjamin@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Spacious 5-bedroom, 2-bathroom home, centrally located within walking distance to the local school, City Park and downtown area. If the location doesn’t impress you, the private corner, double lot will. Once inside, you’ll love the interior architectural elements including original wood floors under the carpets, wood base and trim, living room columns, entryway pocket doors and ornate wood stairs. High ceilings and large bay windows allow bountiful natural light inside. This home boasts over 4,000 square feet per county records, with large bedrooms and living spaces for the entire family. Plenty of space for kids to play games in the yard or family get-togethers inside. A 2-car garage, carport and additional parking pad for your tools and toys round out the features this home has to offer. This home is ready for someone to renovate, rejuvenate and bring it back to its original charm. Sold As-Is.

445 S Monitor, West Point, 68788 3 Beds 2 Baths | $192,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,478 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Angie Kuester, M: 402-841-2757, angiek@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Oh my! What a beautifully remodeled home. Everything is new, only kept the shell of the house. New shingles, gutters, underlayment, siding, plumbing, wiring, flooring, insulation, drywall, custom built cabinetry & more! 3 bed, 2 bath on large lot. Master bed & laundry on main level. Dry basement for abundance of storage.

