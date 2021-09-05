CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, NE

Take a look at these homes for sale in West Point

West Point Post
 4 days ago

(West Point, NE) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in West Point than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejoYU_0bnMUAi700

600 Howard Street, Scribner, 68057

5 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,643 Square Feet | Built in 1913

Nick Benjamin, M: 402-609-6199, nick.benjamin@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Spacious 5-bedroom, 2-bathroom home, centrally located within walking distance to the local school, City Park and downtown area. If the location doesn’t impress you, the private corner, double lot will. Once inside, you’ll love the interior architectural elements including original wood floors under the carpets, wood base and trim, living room columns, entryway pocket doors and ornate wood stairs. High ceilings and large bay windows allow bountiful natural light inside. This home boasts over 4,000 square feet per county records, with large bedrooms and living spaces for the entire family. Plenty of space for kids to play games in the yard or family get-togethers inside. A 2-car garage, carport and additional parking pad for your tools and toys round out the features this home has to offer. This home is ready for someone to renovate, rejuvenate and bring it back to its original charm. Sold As-Is.

For open house information, contact Nick Benjamin, Nebraska Realty at 402-491-0100

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22101313)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IP4eN_0bnMUAi700

445 S Monitor, West Point, 68788

3 Beds 2 Baths | $192,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,478 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Angie Kuester, M: 402-841-2757, angiek@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Oh my! What a beautifully remodeled home. Everything is new, only kept the shell of the house. New shingles, gutters, underlayment, siding, plumbing, wiring, flooring, insulation, drywall, custom built cabinetry & more! 3 bed, 2 bath on large lot. Master bed & laundry on main level. Dry basement for abundance of storage.

For open house information, contact Angie Kuester, Don Peterson & Associates R E at 402-721-9700

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22118718)

