CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lutcher, LA

Check out these homes for sale in Lutcher now

Posted by 
Lutcher Digest
Lutcher Digest
 4 days ago

(Lutcher, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lutcher. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGCxw_0bnMU79B00

126 W 17Th Street, Reserve, 70084

3 Beds 2 Baths | $232,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,575 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Full baths Nice front porch, Open Floor Plan with molding throughout. Navy Blue Custom Cabinets, Granite Countertop, Ceramic backsplash, SS appliances, Mudroom w/ custom built cubbies, shelving, & seating area. Porcelain floors in baths. Master Bedroom very Spacious. Beautiful Master Bath w/ double vanity, Built-in walk-in shower w/ glass, and a free standing Clawfoot tub. Large walk-in closet w/ample shelving. Large spacious bedrooms. There's a huge yard for outdoor entertaining.

For open house information, contact TINA C FRANCOIS, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY 455-0100 at 504-455-0100

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2309631)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imh9I_0bnMU79B00

627 Nw 2Nd Street, Reserve, 70084

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,305 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Custom built new construction with a sleek modern look featuring an open concept layout, split floorplan, beautiful quartz countertops, all white kitchen, modern light fixtures, crown molding, trey ceilings in living area and master bedroom, recessed lighting, wall ceramic tile in master bath, plus more. It's a must see. All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Buyer to verify all measurements and flood zone. Some pictures have been staged. Showings to begin July 5th.

For open house information, contact RHONDA P SMITH, EXP Realty, LLC at 504-513-3109

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2306590)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUwSY_0bnMU79B00

224 Chad B Baker Street, Reserve, 70084

3 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1960

HUGE BACKYARD, NICE HOME

For open house information, contact OCTAVIA A BATES, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY 504-207-2007 at 504-207-2007

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2296020)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lutcher Digest

Lutcher Digest

Lutcher, LA
23
Followers
262
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lutcher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Lutcher, LA
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keller Williams Realty#Crown Molding#Glass#Open House#Navy Blue Custom Cabinets#Granite Countertop#Ss Appliances#Mudroom#Recessed Lighting#Exp Realty#Llc#Backyard#Octavia#Bates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Everything Left Inside $80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
Los Angeles County, CAtheeastsiderla.com

A Fully Remodeled Modern Eagle Rock Bungalow

$4,250/month | 2 beds 1 bath| 875 sqft | 700 sqft Private Yard. Welcome home to this stunning, brand new, 2 bedroom home in the heart of Eagle Rock. The completely remodeled gorgeous property is located north of Colorado Blvd and walking distance from all your favorite spots. 5135 Eagle...
Roach, MOlakeexpo.com

2858 Big Island Drive, Roach, Missouri 65787

Spectacular lake front estate with over 200 feet of lake front on a double lot. Immaculate custom home built to entertain with 8 bedrooms and an office that could be the 9th, a formal dining room, eat in kitchen, oversized living room large enough for your Baby Grand Piano, newly updated master suite with a custom walk in shower with rainfall shower head and large walk in closet. Family room features a projector screen TV and a comfy place to gather after a fun day on the lake. This home is situated on the quiet waters of the Little Niangua on Big Island which includes a central water and sewer system. Detached garage is the perfect workshop space, or has the potential for conversion into a guest cottage. The second lot could be sold or have another house built there, or create an enclosed garage to park your RV. Lake front situated in the most peaceful setting that is one of the most treasured locations for skiing and water sports on the Lake. Too many features to list here.
Osage Beach, MOlakeexpo.com

2500 Bay Point Village Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Welcome to LAKE PARADISE! This fully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with view for miles is the perfect lake retreat! Walk-in level with no stairs to enter the unit has a lovely patio entry fully decorated that is a wonderful place to gather! Building 6 offers the most peaceful and private setting in the complex! The moment you enter the unit you will begin to relax as you take in the AMAZING VIEWS of main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks. Updates include, wood-look tile floors, white cabinets, kitchen with island and new counter tops, stainless appliances. Bathrooms have been updated, master has walk-in shower with glass door, updated sinks, vanities, fixtures the list goes on!! Bay Point Village is a desirable community with two pools, lush grounds, pet and family friendly setting and they do allow rentals. 10x24 boat slip is included with hoist to complete this package!
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Heesen motor yacht Home for sale

The 49.8 metre Heesen motor yacht Home has been jointly listed for sale by Burgess with Christie Yachts. Built in aluminium by Dutch yard Heesen to a design by Omega Architects, she was delivered in 2017 as the first hull to couple hybrid propulsion to the proven Fast Displacement Hull Form by Van Oossanen Naval Architects. She accommodates up to 12 guests in six cabins comprising a full-beam master suite on the main deck, a full-beam VIP suite, two queens, a twin and convertible twin/queen, all with entertainment centres and en suite bathroom facilities.
Lake Ozark, MOlakeexpo.com

2610 Arrowhead Estates Rd, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

HISTORY.OPPORTUNITY.VIEWS.Edgewater Estates, famously known as “The Concrete House”, is a truly unique home built into the limestone bluff on 17 MM in the heart of Lake Ozark. Drive through the private gate to this six-level home that was designed after Frank Lloyd Wright’s organic architecture, which integrates a home with its natural surroundings. Builder Roger Sandfort anchored the cantilever balconies into rock beneath & behind the home. Today, this house is an elegant investment property that has been used for family vacations, large weddings, and executive retreats. This extravagant home is 6 bed/9 bath (5 bedrooms being ensuite), with 8000 sqft of living space & 5000 sqft of outdoor space with panoramic main channel views. The great room has 180 degree view of the main channel, floor to ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings, & sliding doors that lead out to the patio with a suspended swimming pool. The lower level is equipped with a lavish bar & lounge that is right at water level.
Camdenton, MOlakeexpo.com

74 GUINEVERE Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

A stunning large family home that has the potential to be two houses in one! NEW ROOF INSTALLED IN NEXT 30 DAYS. The basement is set up to be a mother-in-laws suite or separate apartment as the game room is plumbed fully for the addition of a second kitchen, This home features airy and inviting gathering spaces on a private, well maintained lot, with amenities such as three community pools, boat ramps, slip rental (check with the HOA), enclosed fishing docks, and horse stables for the equestrians in the family. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a three car garage and good parking. Situated on a quiet street, the lake is a short golf cart ride down the hill. An open concept with a large center island in the kitchen with a walk in pantry and a dining area large enough for an oversized harvest table this space is perfect for entertaining a crowd. While neighbors are nearby, there is room to spread out here. Wonderful home close to town and lake, with wonderful amenities.
Missouri Statelakeexpo.com

1179 Muirfield Drive, Porto Cima, Missouri 65079

This Porto Cima home offers the perfect setting to drink your morning coffee on the wrap around covered deck or sip your evening glass of wine. The flat backyard is the perfect escape to light a fire in the fire pit, sit back and relax. The quiet water in this cove is a great place to swim, kayak, fish or just enjoy being at the lake. Inside you’ll find three bedrooms on the main level. One bedroom is currently used as an office but would also make the perfect nursery, reading room, craft room or even a dream closet! Kitchen has double oven, large island and an elegant see through fireplace. Lower level is ready for entertaining with large family room, wet bar and two more bedrooms. The Club at Porto Cima is the only Jack Nicklaus signature Golf Course in MO. Also included are all the Four Seasons amenities. Dock slips are available for Lease at the Marina. This isn't just a home, it's a lifestyle!
Interior Designhomedit.com

How to Choose the Best Basement Lighting for Your Home

Just because it’s your basement, doesn’t mean you can’t have a bright and inviting environment. If you are looking for the best basement lighting for your home, you’ve come to the right place. We have a detailed article full of all the different kinds of basement lighting you should consider.
Interior Designstudio-mcgee.com

Mountainside Retreat: Basement Living Nook & Powder Bath

Of our Mountainside Retreat project designed with Lloyd Architects and Jackson and Leroy, was created to accommodate our client’s love for hosting. Filled with comfortable materials, interesting shapes, and impactful details, it’s perfect for conversation, lounging, and sharing with guests. When designing the basement layout…. the ping pong table originally...
Interior Designwsmag.net

Fabulous Baths 2022

These pages of brilliant baths are filled with inspiring ideas (and incredible photographs) that will have you rethinking the form and function of your own baths. We’re highlighting styles ranging from quiet and modern to timelessly traditional. But, they all have one thing in common — luxurious touches that turn a simple bathroom into a private escape.
Interior Designdwell.com

Timber Slatting Steals the Show at This Renovated Terrace House in London

In the expansion of his sister and brother-in-law’s Victorian in the Blackheath neighborhood, architect Ben Minifie implemented gorgeous wood cladding inside and out. Kate and Gary Westlake didn’t have to search too far to find an architect to help them revamp their family’s living space. The London couple called upon Kate’s brother, architect Ben Minifie of Minifie Architects, who, in 2004, helped them better utilize the lot to create an open-plan kitchen/dining area. For the new undertaking, Minifie took on a broader expansion of the end-of-terrace Victorian to add more space for Kate, Gary, and their two teenage children, Bea and Archie.
Interior Designhousedigest.com

15 Easy Tips For Painting Outdoor Furniture

Outdoor furniture has a whole lot more to contend with than indoor furniture, since it's so frequently exposed to the elements, per Decor Interiors. Sure, you can quickly rush out to your patio to bring in the pillows before a rainstorm, but the fact is your outdoor dining set and chairs will likely spend almost all year outside. This means they'll be exposed to elements like sunshine, wind, and rain, and depending on the type of climate you live in, maybe even snow.
Interior DesignConsumer Reports.org

4 Easy Tips to Organize Your Home's Entryway

There’s an unspoken rule that the entryway to a home serves as a drop-off point for a slew of odds and ends. We kick our shoes off the moment we get inside, hang our coats in the hall closet or on a wall-mounted hook, drop the mail on a console, and toss our keys on top.

Comments / 0

Community Policy