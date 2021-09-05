CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borrego Springs, CA

Take a look at these homes on the Borrego Springs market now

Borrego Springs News Flash
Borrego Springs News Flash
 4 days ago

(Borrego Springs, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Borrego Springs. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1Lr3_0bnMU5Nj00

3170 Club Cir, Borrego Springs, 92004

1 Bed 1 Bath | $78,000 | Single Family Attached | 567 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Beautiful Club Circle condo! This home features updated kitchen, floors, windows, & doors. Close to Borrego Springs Resort and restaurant and about 5 minutes from the center of town. This home is offered furnished with a past rental history if you plan to use it for short term rentals. Move in ready. Just pack your bags and start enjoying!

For open house information, contact David Cragoe, Road Runner Realty at 760-767-5002

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210020635)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVtXc_0bnMU5Nj00

330 Palm Canyon Dr, Borrego Springs, 92004

3 Beds 2 Baths | $88,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,387 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Nice unit in the Santa Fe Palms development. This corner unit has lots of privacy and a large carport. It is located on the Southeast corner of the development and is very close to the pool and clubhouse. It has been well kept inside and out with new exterior paint just recently. Inside there is an open floorplan, a large kitchen with dining area, and a nice sized living room. If you are looking for a place in the desert at an affordable price look no further. Offered furnished.

For open house information, contact David Cragoe, Road Runner Realty at 760-767-5002

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210012030)

