CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakridge, OR

Check out these Oakridge homes on the market

Posted by 
Oakridge Times
Oakridge Times
 4 days ago

(Oakridge, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Oakridge. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AcVk8_0bnMU3cH00

48379 Spur Ave, Oakridge, 97463

2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 956 Square Feet | Built in 1953

CASH sale! Sold in "as is" condition, some dry rot, no heat so bring your tools! Seller is in care facility, POA doesn't know the condition of the house & detached garage/shop. Perfect location to Up Town Oakridge, eateries, 2 Legged Crane Pub, banking, postal and Cog Wild mountain bike tours. Just below the snow level and above the fog. Tenant requires a 2 hour notice for showings.

For open house information, contact Sandy Price, All Points Real Estate at 541-729-7550

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21640564)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17oYot_0bnMU3cH00

48292 E 1St St, Oakridge, 97463

3 Beds 4 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,950 Square Feet | Built in 1950

EXCEPTIONAL investment opportunity! E. 1st "The Corner" - a bar & restaurant w/ furniture, equipment & goodwill, AND an attached 3-BR, 2-BA two-story residence on 1 lot, addl. lot w/courtyard & 364 SF garage. "The Corner" is thriving from its great location & growing tourist traffic. Perfect way to have your home pay for itself! Fantastic home-business opportunity! Both restaurant & home w/significant updates. The residence w/ ext. entrance to upstairs "studio" w/2-BR's & BA. UR $$ working 4U!

For open house information, contact Sally Harmon, Oakridge Real Estate at 541-782-4890

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21331826)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xnjBO_0bnMU3cH00

78189 High Prairie Road, Oakridge, 97463

4 Beds 3 Baths | $3,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,275 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This spectacular property with ultimate privacy is 201+/- acres adjoining the Willamette National Forest on multiple property boundaries.This location is a near a historic pioneer setting near Oakridge on High Prarie Rd at the foot of the Oregon Cascades. Beginning with a gated entry there is a 1 mile private driveway to the 3000+/- s/f secluded 4 bedroom 3 bath Lodge Style home. The home is beautifully appointed, tile, granite, custom styling, rustic lodge style construction & custom imported stone fireplace. The property & home provide scenic views of the Willamette National Forest, Alpine Meadows, Wildflowers, Creeks & Springs. Deer, Elk, Wild Turkey,Cougar or Bear can usually be spotted grazing in the meadow grass. Property is fenced with multiple out buildings & large 2 level garage workshop with upstairs hobby, game bunk room. Includes private timber track & additional homesite. Perfect property for your ultimate Horse Ranch, Private Recreation Retreat or Agriculture use.

For open house information, contact Roland White, Stellar Realty Northwest at 541-508-3148

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Central Oregon. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSCOR-220127527)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJF7I_0bnMU3cH00

48173 Westoak Rd, Westfir, 97492

2 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,749 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Acreage adjacent to the golf course! Stream runs through property most of the year, and features a covered foot bridge to cross to get to the shop from the back yard. New water heater and A/C. Lifetime warranty on roof that transfers to new owners. Covered deck to a gated back yard with views of the golf course and mountains. Apple trees, plums, and cherries. 2 tool sheds, and a barn/shop with a loft. Come check out this home!

For open house information, contact Erika Davidson, United Real Estate Properties at 541-636-4580

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21630337)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Oakridge Times

Oakridge Times

Oakridge, OR
17
Followers
246
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oakridge Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Local
Oregon Business
City
Oakridge, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherries#Furniture#Poa#Legged Crane Pub#W Courtyard 364 Sf#Oakridge Real Estate#Cougar#Bear#Stellar Realty Northwest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy