Check out these Oakridge homes on the market

(Oakridge, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Oakridge. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

48379 Spur Ave, Oakridge, 97463 2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 956 Square Feet | Built in 1953

CASH sale! Sold in "as is" condition, some dry rot, no heat so bring your tools! Seller is in care facility, POA doesn't know the condition of the house & detached garage/shop. Perfect location to Up Town Oakridge, eateries, 2 Legged Crane Pub, banking, postal and Cog Wild mountain bike tours. Just below the snow level and above the fog. Tenant requires a 2 hour notice for showings.

48292 E 1St St, Oakridge, 97463 3 Beds 4 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,950 Square Feet | Built in 1950

EXCEPTIONAL investment opportunity! E. 1st "The Corner" - a bar & restaurant w/ furniture, equipment & goodwill, AND an attached 3-BR, 2-BA two-story residence on 1 lot, addl. lot w/courtyard & 364 SF garage. "The Corner" is thriving from its great location & growing tourist traffic. Perfect way to have your home pay for itself! Fantastic home-business opportunity! Both restaurant & home w/significant updates. The residence w/ ext. entrance to upstairs "studio" w/2-BR's & BA. UR $$ working 4U!

78189 High Prairie Road, Oakridge, 97463 4 Beds 3 Baths | $3,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,275 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This spectacular property with ultimate privacy is 201+/- acres adjoining the Willamette National Forest on multiple property boundaries.This location is a near a historic pioneer setting near Oakridge on High Prarie Rd at the foot of the Oregon Cascades. Beginning with a gated entry there is a 1 mile private driveway to the 3000+/- s/f secluded 4 bedroom 3 bath Lodge Style home. The home is beautifully appointed, tile, granite, custom styling, rustic lodge style construction & custom imported stone fireplace. The property & home provide scenic views of the Willamette National Forest, Alpine Meadows, Wildflowers, Creeks & Springs. Deer, Elk, Wild Turkey,Cougar or Bear can usually be spotted grazing in the meadow grass. Property is fenced with multiple out buildings & large 2 level garage workshop with upstairs hobby, game bunk room. Includes private timber track & additional homesite. Perfect property for your ultimate Horse Ranch, Private Recreation Retreat or Agriculture use.

48173 Westoak Rd, Westfir, 97492 2 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,749 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Acreage adjacent to the golf course! Stream runs through property most of the year, and features a covered foot bridge to cross to get to the shop from the back yard. New water heater and A/C. Lifetime warranty on roof that transfers to new owners. Covered deck to a gated back yard with views of the golf course and mountains. Apple trees, plums, and cherries. 2 tool sheds, and a barn/shop with a loft. Come check out this home!

