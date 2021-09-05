On the hunt for a home in Haskell? These houses are on the market

(Haskell, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Haskell will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

303 N Avenue D, Haskell, 79521 3 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,923 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Calling ALL investors! Lots of potential with this almost 2,000 square foot home. It is conveniently located a few blocks from downtown Haskell and the high school. Call us today for more information or to schedule a showing!

1602 Derrick Drive, Haskell, 79521 4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,923 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Located within the well-established neighborhood of Addison Addition this 4-bedroom home welcomes you into a spacious living area. The floor plan offers 3 baths plus an office or flex space for any buyer to enjoy. The isolated master bedroom suite has recently been updated and offers privacy. The kitchen has also recently been updated to include granite countertops and a lovey new backsplash. There is a spacious backyard with a covered patio, above ground swimming pool, storage building and privacy fence. You will love the location and the floor plan!

1001 N Avenue G, Haskell, 79521 3 Beds 3 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,478 Square Feet | Built in 1935

This fabulous three or four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is located on a shaded corner lot complete with a double attached garage, privacy fence, and water well. Upon entering you will be welcomed into a foyer that opens into the large living room with a fireplace and oversized dining room with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen boasts an exposed brick archway around the cooktop as well as ample storage. All bedrooms are oversized and have attached bathrooms and abundant closet space. The backyard is wonderful and enjoyable from the comfort of the covered back patio. Other bonuses include an optional office and a secluded master deck with access to the backyard. Definitely a must-see!

307 N Ave H, Haskell, 79521 4 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,075 Square Feet | Built in 1926

NEW AND IMPROVED with new roof, painting updates, and more! This charming and spacious 1926 Craftsman style home sits on a large corner lot. With appx 3075 sq ft on over a half acre lot, the home provides space and options for comfortable living. Living space includes 2 living areas, large kitchen, dining room, butler's pantry, option of up to 4 bedrooms, basement, and detached garage and carport. Custom features, original windows and doors, and original hardwood floors throughout are added bonuses to this lovely home. The inviting wraparound front porch, along with a large fenced yard provide outdoor living space at its finest. With Craftsman charm and modern updates, this home is the perfect family home!

