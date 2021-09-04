“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” helps Marvel Studios’ begin next chapter of MCU

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings showed off the titular relics as the Mandarin tangled with his son. But, now the question of where those rings came from is swirling around the heads of MCU fans everywhere. In the comics, the ten MacGuffins are pieces of an ancient Makluan alien spacecraft that the villain happened upon in China. After studying the ship, he harvests the rings to take their power for his own and claim that they were ancient. But, in this MCU iteration, the rings are not even the same sets of jewelry. Instead, the magic bangles largely function as a full set. Tony Leung’s Wenwu swings them with absolute dexterity in most of the battles he’s in. They can shoot projectile blasts, come back to him like Captain America’s shield, and block almost everything thrown at them.