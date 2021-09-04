“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” helps Marvel Studios’ begin next chapter of MCU
As Marvel Studios’ “Phase Four” begins on the movie front, we saw a great farewell story to a beloved Avenger, Black Widow. This month, we see an entirely new hero on screen in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Starring Simu Liu, the story follows martial arts master Shang-Chi as he discovers that his past has caught up with him, and now must face the challenges that come with it, as well as take a closer look at his family’s legacy.www.mesapress.com
