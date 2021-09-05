CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, WA

Check out these homes on the Davenport market now

Davenport News Flash
 4 days ago

(Davenport, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Davenport will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWTaH_0bnMTyMs00

319 W Maxwell, Davenport, 99122

4 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Welcome to Davenport, WA the best town for small-time living "where everyone knows your name!” Are you looking for an ideal home for your family, then look no further, this one-owner home is waiting for you to come in and make it yours! This home is within 25 minutes of Lake Roosevelt and a 45-minute drive to the City! This house has so much square footage and also a bonus secret room that your children will most definitely turn into their clubhouse! The backyard even has a hidden Shed! Come check out this unique home today.

For open house information, contact Adam Salas, Professional Realty Services at 888-302-5550

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Orjl7_0bnMTyMs00

78 Maxwell, Davenport, 99122

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Welcome home to Davenport!! , fully fenced nice size yard for the children and pets to play with underground sprinkler system and 2 car detached garage. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths plus an office/den. Highly rated school district and wonderful small town atmosphere!!! Lovely 2001 triple wide manufactured home that is partially pit set with a crawl space.

For open house information, contact Bobbi Fowler Greenland, Kelly Right Real Estate of Spo at 509-904-4663

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uGcuF_0bnMTyMs00

33000 N Mill Canyon, Davenport, 99122

2 Beds 1 Bath | $210,000 | Mobile Home | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1974

2 bedroom 1 bathroom home situated on 5 acres just 15 minutes north of Davenport, WA. Back porch overlooks fenced in back yard and pasture. One-level living. Just under an hour from Spokane and a short three miles down to the river! 10×10 wood shed plus a 10×22 storage shed.

For open house information, contact Christine Mundel, Keller Williams Spokane - Main at 509-458-4000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oiJrS_0bnMTyMs00

25949 Tumbleweed, Davenport, 99122

3 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,039 Square Feet | Built in 2021

CDB construction bring you the Ava! This 3 bed 3 bath home sits on nearly an acre of land with plenty of room for a shop or anything you can imagine. The master bedroom includes a walk in closet and beautiful master bath. You will love this open concept living with a spot of country!

For open house information, contact Zak Allen, Professional Realty Services at 888-302-5550

With Davenport News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

