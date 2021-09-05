Check out these homes on the Davenport market now

(Davenport, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Davenport will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

319 W Maxwell, Davenport, 99122 4 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Welcome to Davenport, WA the best town for small-time living "where everyone knows your name!” Are you looking for an ideal home for your family, then look no further, this one-owner home is waiting for you to come in and make it yours! This home is within 25 minutes of Lake Roosevelt and a 45-minute drive to the City! This house has so much square footage and also a bonus secret room that your children will most definitely turn into their clubhouse! The backyard even has a hidden Shed! Come check out this unique home today.

For open house information, contact Adam Salas, Professional Realty Services at 888-302-5550

78 Maxwell, Davenport, 99122 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Welcome home to Davenport!! , fully fenced nice size yard for the children and pets to play with underground sprinkler system and 2 car detached garage. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths plus an office/den. Highly rated school district and wonderful small town atmosphere!!! Lovely 2001 triple wide manufactured home that is partially pit set with a crawl space.

For open house information, contact Bobbi Fowler Greenland, Kelly Right Real Estate of Spo at 509-904-4663

33000 N Mill Canyon, Davenport, 99122 2 Beds 1 Bath | $210,000 | Mobile Home | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1974

2 bedroom 1 bathroom home situated on 5 acres just 15 minutes north of Davenport, WA. Back porch overlooks fenced in back yard and pasture. One-level living. Just under an hour from Spokane and a short three miles down to the river! 10×10 wood shed plus a 10×22 storage shed.

For open house information, contact Christine Mundel, Keller Williams Spokane - Main at 509-458-4000

25949 Tumbleweed, Davenport, 99122 3 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,039 Square Feet | Built in 2021

CDB construction bring you the Ava! This 3 bed 3 bath home sits on nearly an acre of land with plenty of room for a shop or anything you can imagine. The master bedroom includes a walk in closet and beautiful master bath. You will love this open concept living with a spot of country!

For open house information, contact Zak Allen, Professional Realty Services at 888-302-5550