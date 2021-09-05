Top homes for sale in Onawa

(Onawa, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Onawa. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

18477 Pine Loop, Castana, 51010 2 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Country living at its finest!! 8 +\- acres secluded in the the heart of the Loess Hills!! This acreage is surrounding by trees, farm ground and nature!! You will not want to let this one get away!!!!

505 7Th St, Onawa, 51040 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Totally remodeled. New Roof, Siding. Windows. Doors, Kitchen, Baths, Light Fixtures, Appliances, Water Heater, Furnace and A/C. Updated Electrical and Plumbing All new Flooring. Large Double lot. It's like a Brand New Home..

