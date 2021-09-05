CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyalusing, PA

Take a look at these homes on the Wyalusing market now

Wyalusing News Watch
Wyalusing News Watch
 4 days ago

(Wyalusing, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wyalusing will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fvJ3X_0bnMTvih00

419 Crescent Lake Road East, Meshoppen, 18630

2 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Cabin | 883 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This won't last long!!!! Log cottage on beautiful secluded lake! Fully furnished cottage with ample space to house several guests!! Large downstairs master suite and spacious loft that could easily accommodate 2 double beds. Sit on the deck , covered porch, or screened-in porch to enjoy the beautiful lake while watching the kids boating or swimming. Make lasting memories!!!

For open house information, contact Barb Mapes, JoAnne Kizer Real Estate at 570-268-7653

Copyright © 2021 Northern Mountains of Pennsylvania MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tx6aT_0bnMTvih00

131 Taylor Ave, Wyalusing, 18853

4 Beds 1 Bath | $47,222 | Single Family Residence | 2,498 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Contact Your Local Lender Today to see if a Construction Loan would work to own this Victorian! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Victorian Home located on the outskirts of town. What an amazing home this could be! Almost 2500 sq ft of living space. Home will need updating and renovation work to be finished. Some building supplies are still in the home such as purple drywall and other wood items. Some vanities have already been updated as well. Large covered front porch to sit and relax or a nice quiet setting out back let you enjoy the evening. First Floor Bedroom and Bath and 3 additional bedroom up with a 3/4 bath that needs finished. The space keeps going in this home. Renovate the rooms to match what your housing needs are. Use the Carriage House for additional storage or a workshop

For open house information, contact Michelle Strange, RE/MAX First at 570-662-2200

Copyright © 2021 Northern Mountains of Pennsylvania MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddbYC_0bnMTvih00

5745 State Rt 267, Meshoppen, 18630

3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,113 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, MICHELLE VALVANO (570) 650-8814: Nice updated ranch style home with nice neutral colors throughout.great views from front porch and rear deck

For open house information, contact MICHELLE VALVANO, CLASSIC PROPERTIES at 570-587-7000

Copyright © 2021 Greater Scranton Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R64F3_0bnMTvih00

109 Lacey Street, Laceyville, 18623

3 Beds 1 Bath | $84,494 | Single Family Residence | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 1885

Great home 3 bedroom home in downtown Laceyville is the perfect starter home. The low maintenance exterior includes vinyl siding, metal roof and vinyl replacement windows. Downstairs features a quaint kitchen, formal dining room, large living room, a den/study that is currently being used as a "craft" room and an enclosed porch. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. You will love kicking back on the large back deck with a view of the small stream running parallel to Lacey St. At this price this house won't last long...

For open house information, contact Kurt Risch, Howard Hanna Realty Pioneers - Towanda at 570-265-6100

Copyright © 2021 Northern Mountains of Pennsylvania MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

