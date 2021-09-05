CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: NBA Analyst Is Unafraid to Make This Prediction About the Upcoming Season

By Sam Yip
 4 days ago
At least one NBA pundit isn’t hating on the Lakers as much as everyone else. Over the past month, the slander and memes have come from all kinds of characters, from the likes of old teammates like Channing Frye to a rival NBA executive, there have been scores of people mocking the Lakers at their old age.

Jalen Rose is not doubting King James, even in his 19th year. When asked to compare the two best teams on paper at full strength, Rose did not mince words.

Rose does have an affection for Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, as both were members of the Fab Five in Michigan during the early 90s. Here’s Rose two years ago, praising Pelinka after the trade for Anthony Davis, even though many were criticizing the Lakers front office for giving up too much at the time.

However, what Rose is saying should not be taken with a grain of salt. Do not forget last season when the Lakers managed to go up 2-1 against the Western Conference champs Phoenix Suns, only to see Davis get hurt, and bow out in the first round. Bookmakers and fans alike had the Lakers as high favorites to repeat as champions last season, especially when Davis seemed to assert his dominance on Phoenix early in the series.

Many people criticizing the team seem to be nitpicking about the age, but deep down some of them probably know that the biggest opponent for the Lakers this upcoming season are injuries itself.

