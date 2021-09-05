Take a look at these homes for sale in Argos

(Argos, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Argos will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

323 W Indiana Avenue, Argos, 46501 2 Beds 3 Baths | $138,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,134 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Beautiful house in an excellent Argos location; presently 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms; lovely entry foyer; the living room has a fireplace and lovely hardwood floors; nice den with built in desk; main floor laundry room; attractive kitchen and dining area; large family/rec. room in the basement with a bar area and full bathroom; you will love the detached garage, with covered patio area; $138,500.

11423 Bluebonnet Court, Plymouth, 46563 3 Beds 4 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,574 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Pilgrim Manor - Large, solid masonry executive-style one story home with partially finished basement. Main floor features a living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room with bay window, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an expansive eat-in kitchen with many cabinets, stainless appliances, and solid surface countertops. The kitchen leads to a 16x16 sunroom overlooking a beautiful pond. The basement features entrances from the main floor and the garage, 10' ceilings, a great room with gas fireplace, a large bedroom, bathroom, plus a work room, and storage room with egress window that could easily be converted to a 5th bedroom. Amenities include solid oak doors, hardwood floors, main floor laundry, central vac, nice landscaping, and so much more!

316 Center Street, Argos, 46501 5 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,180 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Large ranch home with over 2100 square feet. 5 bedrooms on the main floor with an additional office. Basement has another possible bedroom with an egress window. Kitchen and dining are open concept. Enjoy drinking your coffee on the back deck. This home has 2 lots and sits on a dead end street.

4589 Michigan Road, Plymouth, 46563 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,957 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Just move in and make this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home your own. Excellent condition with many upgrades including newer furnace and A/C, roof, and Lift Master garage door opener. Open floor plan that flows well for comfort and convenience, beautifully remodeled kitchen with solid surface countertops and stainless steel appliances, and lots of storage. Fantastic landscaping, fenced back yard, newer utility shed, mature trees, and tranquil fish pond. Outdoor kitchen for fun entertaining. Take a look - SOON!

