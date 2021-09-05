Check out these homes for sale in Onalaska now

(Onalaska, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Onalaska. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

56 Tyce Ln, Mossyrock, 98564 3 Beds 2 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,467 Square Feet | Built in None

Spectacular territorial mountain views from this high quality new home that features a 1/4 acre lot, vaulted ceilings, stainless appliances, Quartz counters throughout, double sinks in both baths, tub and shower in master, trane heat pump, turf lawn and sprinklers, custom flooring and light fixtures, 40 year comp roof, finished soffits, insulated garage(could be easily converted into extra room),100MB internet, short distance to stores and 30 acre park. Close to two lakes and snow skiing!

767 Eadon Rd, Toledo, 98591 3 Beds 2 Baths | $524,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Looking for privacy? You'll love this 1776 sf 3 bed/1.5 bath home on 4.8 acres! Sale includes 2 parcels! Stunning wrap around covered porch, 2 car attached garage, 4 car detached garage/shop and room for RV parking. Easy to maintain mature landscape and a hot tub on the view deck! Kitchen offers tons of cabinet storage and prep space. All stainless steel appliances (gas range) included -even the washer & dryer! Slider access off dining room to extended back deck. Large Master Suite with fireplace (not in use). So much space and endless possibilities. Great location - minutes to shopping and dining.Questions? Call Nancy Lee (253)222-9978Directions: From State Highway 505/WA-505, Left on Layton Rd, Layton becomes Leyton Rd, L on Eadon Rd

440 S Cedar St, Toledo, 98591 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Quaint 3 bedroom home in Toledo! This adorable home features a large centrally located living room. Kitchen boasts eating area, pantry and kitchen island! Owner's suite features private bathroom. Additional bedrooms feature ceiling fans. Coveted home office can be made your own as an office, additional bedroom or work out room! The lot features a large yard and tool shed for all your gardening needs. Enjoy the ease of access to Cowlitz River and I-5.

