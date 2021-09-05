CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian, TX

House hunt Canadian: See what's on the market now

Canadian News Beat
 4 days ago

(Canadian, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Canadian. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBnxM_0bnMTkFw00

905 Birch St, Canadian, 79014

4 Beds 2 Baths | $121,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,683 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Great 4 bedroom 2 bath home with large living area. Large isolated shop that can be used as man cave/garage. Covered patio in back. All new windows. Newer tile in entry hall, kitchen, dining and utility. Close to schools, park, and the pool.

For open house information, contact Fred Flores, Keller Williams Realty Amarillo at 806-359-4000

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-2064)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0ClK_0bnMTkFw00

603 Locust St, Canadian, 79014

3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,805 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Just in time for the changing of the leaves in the gorgeous town of Canadian, known for it's brilliant fall foliage...you don't want to miss this house! Perfect as an AirBNB or even a house to call your own! So adorable, with original fireplaces in both the dining and living rooms, casement windows that swing open, and charming bookshelves with pillars separate the living and dining room. This house features 3 large bedrooms, a huge utility room with knotty pine paneling and an entrance to the cellar on one end. The kitchen has a unique ceiling that you have to see to appreciate. Sitting on a double lot with a detached one-car garage, there is plenty of room to add a shop or storage shed. Make an appointment today to see this precious home!

For open house information, contact Frances Frost, Fathom Realty, LLC at 806-433-2067

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-5749)

