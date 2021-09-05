CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manila, AR

Take a look at these homes on the Manila market now

Manila News Watch
Manila News Watch
 4 days ago

(Manila, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Manila. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E312G_0bnMTiUU00

56 Cr 518, Monette, 72447

3 Beds 2 Baths | $198,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,129 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Looking for a lot of living space and a shop? This three bedroom, two bath home located in Monette may just be for you. This home features two separate living areas and two dining areas. In addition to the bedrooms, you'll find a large office and/or storage space. The front porch is covered and there is a wood deck out back. The roof, siding and windows were replaced in 2020. The attached two car garage is oversized.

For open house information, contact James Sanders Jr., ERA Doty Real Estate at 870-935-0731

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21028848)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ua5IB_0bnMTiUU00

127 First Street, Manila, 72442

3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,548 Square Feet | Built in 1947

GREAT LOCATION!!!!!!!!

NICE BRICK HOME WITH LOTS OF SPACE.. PER COURTHOUSE RECORDS 1548 SQ. FT

3 BEDROOMS 1 BATH AND A BONUS AREA THAT COULD BE MADE FOR THE 4TH BEDROOM IF NEEDED..

LIVING ROOM WITH NEW CARPET, LARGE DINING ROOM, NICE KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS, LAUNDRY ROOM, BONUS ROOM, AND A NICE SUNROOM OFF THE LAUNDRY ROOM

A GARAGE WITH PLENTY OF WORK AREA, A NICE STORAGE BUILDING THAT COULD BE A WORKSHOP, A STORM SHELTER, FENCED YARD, EXTRA DRIVEWAY ON THE LEFT SIDE OF HOME

EASY TO VIEW:

CALL PAT @870-623-3993 TO VIEW

For open house information, contact Patricia Rodgers, Century 21 McWaters Realty at 870-763-2121

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R90749)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JkzIq_0bnMTiUU00

700 Lions Gate, Manila, 72442

4 Beds 2 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,076 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New Construction in Manila, AR. 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, with vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes, and a fully fenced backyard. Sitting on a half acre lot, you don't want to miss this one.

For open house information, contact Rob Spencer, New Horizon Real Estate at 870-926-6611

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21026549)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJLT2_0bnMTiUU00

902 Costner Rd, Manila, 72442

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,955 Square Feet | Built in None

A Great House To Make Your HOME!!!!!

This home is packed with updates!!! This 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home may be just what you are looking for. A very large living room and it has a wonderful kitchen and dining area. The rooms are very spacious with some new floor coverings and fresh paint. The home has very neutral colors throughout creating a warm and inviting atmosphere! Attached garage and nice large lot, this property is waiting now for its new owners-just purchase & move right in. Interest rates make this home more affordable today. Call Us TODAY!

For open house information, contact Gina R Miller, The Gina Miller Realty Company at 573-344-9225

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R86792)

See more property details

Manila News Watch

Manila News Watch

Manila, AR
With Manila News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

