Take a look at these homes on the Manila market now

56 Cr 518, Monette, 72447 3 Beds 2 Baths | $198,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,129 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Looking for a lot of living space and a shop? This three bedroom, two bath home located in Monette may just be for you. This home features two separate living areas and two dining areas. In addition to the bedrooms, you'll find a large office and/or storage space. The front porch is covered and there is a wood deck out back. The roof, siding and windows were replaced in 2020. The attached two car garage is oversized.

127 First Street, Manila, 72442 3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,548 Square Feet | Built in 1947

GREAT LOCATION!!!!!!!!



NICE BRICK HOME WITH LOTS OF SPACE.. PER COURTHOUSE RECORDS 1548 SQ. FT



3 BEDROOMS 1 BATH AND A BONUS AREA THAT COULD BE MADE FOR THE 4TH BEDROOM IF NEEDED..



LIVING ROOM WITH NEW CARPET, LARGE DINING ROOM, NICE KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS, LAUNDRY ROOM, BONUS ROOM, AND A NICE SUNROOM OFF THE LAUNDRY ROOM



A GARAGE WITH PLENTY OF WORK AREA, A NICE STORAGE BUILDING THAT COULD BE A WORKSHOP, A STORM SHELTER, FENCED YARD, EXTRA DRIVEWAY ON THE LEFT SIDE OF HOME



EASY TO VIEW:



CALL PAT @870-623-3993 TO VIEW

700 Lions Gate, Manila, 72442 4 Beds 2 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,076 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New Construction in Manila, AR. 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, with vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes, and a fully fenced backyard. Sitting on a half acre lot, you don't want to miss this one.

902 Costner Rd, Manila, 72442 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,955 Square Feet | Built in None

A Great House To Make Your HOME!!!!!



This home is packed with updates!!! This 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home may be just what you are looking for. A very large living room and it has a wonderful kitchen and dining area. The rooms are very spacious with some new floor coverings and fresh paint. The home has very neutral colors throughout creating a warm and inviting atmosphere! Attached garage and nice large lot, this property is waiting now for its new owners-just purchase & move right in. Interest rates make this home more affordable today. Call Us TODAY!

