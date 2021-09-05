Take a look at these homes for sale in Dover Foxcroft

(Dover Foxcroft, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dover Foxcroft will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

74 Water Street, Monson, 04464 3 Beds 1 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,642 Square Feet | Built in 1900

The Arts community is looking to grow with your purchase of this home with good bones and in need of completing the renovation.located just a short walk to the public landing on Lake Hebron, shops and restaurants. Monson is on the Appalachian Trail and a short ride to Majestic Moosehead Lake. Property being sold ''as is'' . Motivated seller

159 Summer St, Dover Foxcroft, 04426 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,500 | 940 Square Feet | Built in 1920

At its current state this home may take a little imagination, but by the time you arrive at the closing table this quaint 2 bed 1 bath home will be fully renovated. Updated electric, plumbing, heating, and insulation makes this an efficient worry free home. The oversized 33' x 33' detached garage not only has heat and electricity, it is also plumbed with water and sewer making the options for this giant storage area endless.

14 Winter Street, Guilford, 04443 4 Beds 3 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,875 Square Feet | Built in 1900

4 bedroom home located in town.Mud room, kitchen, open concept dining room and living room. Master bedroom with bath, Front entrance and open stair case. Three bedroom and full bath. Back yard and deck to mud room. Two car garage under. Some new windows.

92 Water Street, Monson, 04464 3 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 740 Square Feet | Built in None

NICE SMALL HOME ON WATER ST IN MONSON HOME WILL NEED SOME WORK . BUT FOR THE PRICE WORTH A LOOK. NEAR LAKES AND NOT FAR FROM MOOOSEHEAD AREA

