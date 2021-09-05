CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in Seymour

Seymour Updates
Seymour Updates
 4 days ago

(Seymour, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Seymour will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RAt04_0bnMTgj200

801 W Oregon, Seymour, 76380

4 Beds 3 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,252 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Beautiful spacious home in a peaceful quiet neighborhood on a no outlet road. This unique home has three levels! Four large upstairs bedrooms with two full baths, very spacious living room, dining room and kitchen make up the ground level. The lower level consist of a very large family room, utility room, and office with a wet bar and a half bath. Step out back to a huge private paradise with a piped wrap around yard for all your pets, and two sizable decks, one having a hot tub to relax and help you enjoy those beautiful sunsets. Not to mention east of the house is a two car garage, a very nice workshop and a greenhouse! This place has so much to offer!

For open house information, contact Kimbra Dreyer, Lone Star Realty at 940-631-4825

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14568033)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LhLeO_0bnMTgj200

209 N Stratton Street, Seymour, 76380

3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with all new flooring, paint, walk in showers and vanities! 3 brand new window units that keep the home extremely comfortable on an average of $160 per month. Metal roof is 3 years old and exterior received all new paint within the last year. Sitting on a treed corner lot with a good sized, fenced in backyard. Includes 2 car detached garage.

For open house information, contact Macey Hardin, Monument Realty at 214-705-7827

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14636870)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFaQj_0bnMTgj200

931 County Road 204, Seymour, 76380

3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,777 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Beautiful three bed, two bath home located just outside of the city limits of Seymour on approximately 5 acres of established, fenced bermudagrass. Inside, this home has been completely remodeled and updated with a brand new kitchen with granite counter-tops and new, unused stainless steel appliances built in. Two completely new bathrooms, both with double sinks and tub and shower combo. All new flooring, doors, baseboard, trim, crown molding, light fixtures, paint and texture throughout the house. Walk out the new back doors onto a covered patio to enjoy the huge, beautiful backyard. A brand new above ground, 12 person storm shelter is available next to the patio. There are many more updates and improvements.

For open house information, contact Jeff Groves, Williamson-Branson Real Estate at 325-735-2992

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14638453)

See more property details

Seymour Updates

Seymour Updates

Seymour, TX
ABOUT

With Seymour Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

