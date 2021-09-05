Maricopa-curious? These homes are on the market

(Maricopa, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Maricopa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1517 Zion Way, Pine Mountain Club, 93222 3 Beds 3 Baths | $398,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,953 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This charming three story mountain home is located about an hour's drive from the city, hidden in a variety of tall pines in a secluded four season community surrounded by Los Padres National forest. You'll find three nice sized bedrooms, two and one half baths, a cozy dining area and a very large bonus room. On the top floor there are two bedrooms and a full bath. The middle level boasts a roomy living room, open dining area next to the kitchen, a bedroom and a half bath. The bottom floor has a spacious bonus room with a multitude of possibilities. On this level you will also find a full bath with a deep relaxing jetted tub as well as a laundry room and a storage area. There is also an exit door to the back yard. This clean and private home has forced air heating and is mostly furnished. On the exterior you'll find plenty of decking for entertaining or just enjoying the fresh mountain air. There is ample parking and plenty of room for an RV, etc. Located not far from the Pine Mountain Village center, the golf course, stables, new swimming pool, park and all amenities, you'll find this clean, well kept home is not only a real winner, but is ready and waiting for you! Come take a look! You'll like what you see!

For open house information, contact Judith Kaiser, Jennings Realty at 661-242-6100

1520 Linden Drive, Pine Mountain Club, 93222 5 Beds 4 Baths | $699,428 | Single Family Residence | 3,024 Square Feet | Built in 1983

If you seek the perfect, turn key retreat for large gatherings or just need room to roam, grab your family and friends and have them bring their toothbrushes and open hearts. Nearly everything remains here in your Majestic Mountain Retreat. Your custom built "convertible hexagon nest" rests on two lots giving you space to stretch your wings. One lot still has ample room to build another home if you so choose. Your unique five bedroom, four bath, two story home could actually be used as a six bedroom, featuring over 3024 sq ft. Always enter on the top floor for massive open 24' T&G ceilings with a center cupola with clerestory windows above a raised center dining room. This area has often been used as a stage or central focal point when needed. The rest of the upper floor has a true chef’s gourmet kitchen with five burner stove top, stacked microwave and oven, built in commercial WOK with overhead commercial dual exhaust fan, & stainless appliances. Your WOK can be converted swiftly to a giant burner for a pot of chili on cold winter nights! The rest of the top floor has a pantry/laundry room, master bedroom en-suite, second bathroom, guest room & an open concept, double-great room with wood burning fireplace. Head down a spiral staircase to find another living room, 2nd wood burning fireplace, central library, 2 bedrooms (1 is an additional master), & 2 baths, kitchen/laundry room. Both floors have their own entrances & 360 degree wrap around decks for stunning stargazing and earth jolting, jaw dropping mountain views. Both living/great rooms face toward their own breathtaking Apache Saddle sunset views. Your retreat has been the home for many positive celebrations to include weddings, plays & musical gatherings. All 2+1 floors (3rd floor is a cellar) have access from outside parking making it simply handicap accessible with enough space for a dozen cars, as stated by the seller's many adopted, visiting Marines . . There is far too much to mention it all. Just know that if you've been waiting for the time then you've waited long enough. It is time to come home to your home on the hill. Includes APN #328-076-04-00-4 with an additional 10,762 sq ft of buildable land to expand and stretch out.

For open house information, contact Anthony Ziegler, Jennings Realty at 661-242-6100

14405 Glacier Ct, Pine Mountain Club, 93222 3 Beds 2 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Welcome home!!! This gorgeous 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home is full of upgrades! Built in 2017 it is one of the newer homes now on the market. This is a large lot in a cul-de-sac with the adjacent lot also available *must be purchased with the home *for $14,000. The two lots combined are a full 1/2 acre! The house has been meticulously cared for and they have added a full house A/C unit, water softener, storage shed with shelving, and beautiful flooring throughout. It has a generator with a manual transfer switch, in house automatic sprinkler system, granite counters, butcher block island, granite fireplace and wrap around deck. The guest bedroom has a private entrance out to the deck with beautiful views. It has also been recently landscaped, with a playground for the kids, new paint on the inside and out, new insulation under the house and so much more! Pine Mountain Club is an amazing mountain community with four seasons, lots of wild life and great people! It is a small town, an hour away from Bakersfield or Santa Clarita. We have a HOA that supplies a 24 hour patrol, tennis courts, golf course, equestrian center, dog park, playgrounds, rec room, fishing pond, hiking trails, a brand new heated pool and jacuzzi, road maintenance and so much more! I can't wait to show you around our town!

For open house information, contact Michelle Sogge, Jennings Realty at 661-242-6100

2717 Kodiak Way, Pine Mountain Club, 93222 2 Beds 2 Baths | $298,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1997

If you're looking for an easy access home close to the village center, golf course and Club house take a look at this clean, well kept single story manufactured home with 1464 sq. ft.

For open house information, contact Judith Kaiser, Jennings Realty at 661-242-6100