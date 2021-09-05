CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meeker, CO

Take a look at these homes on the Meeker market now

Posted by 
Meeker Times
Meeker Times
 4 days ago

(Meeker, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Meeker. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Nxww_0bnMTZUp00

1004 S Little Rancho Drive, Meeker, 81641

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,375,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,440 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This Seller is motivated! Beautiful, custom log home on 80 acres in serene Meeker, Colorado. This home has been built with unique features, deck space and outdoor landscaping to capture Colorado wildlife at its best. Boarding BLM this is a hunters paradise or is the perfect setting to escape the hustle and bustle of town life. Maintained with precision every system of this home makes this a sound purchase. A gas fireplace and jetted hot tub in the master and a kitchen with pristine views makes indoor living sweet. A two-car garage with a detached shop for all the tinkering in your life. This property is topped off with a charming cabin designed with every amenity. Make this haven your own.

For open house information, contact Joy White, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse at 970-928-9000

Copyright © 2021 Aspen/Glenwood Springs MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AGSMLS-168556)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q4FWM_0bnMTZUp00

861 10Th Street, Meeker, 81641

4 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,067 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Sitting on a large corner lot with views of the White River Valley, this home is full of potential. The picture windows in the living room lend great views of the beautiful Colorado landscapes. A spacious eat in kitchen leads out to a balcony perfect for enjoying the cool summer evenings. The main floor also offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Downstairs you will find a cozy den/bonus room, a large laundry room, a bedroom and access to the attached 2 car garage. The yard has many mature shade trees and a nice sized yard.

For open house information, contact Mallari Arnold, Alpine West Properties, LLC at 970-420-8076

Copyright © 2021 Aspen/Glenwood Springs MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AGSMLS-170115)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Bk11_0bnMTZUp00

1285 Park Avenue, Meeker, 81641

3 Beds 2 Baths | $74,900 | Townhouse | 1,386 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This sweet town home is the perfect investment or starter property - Or buy it as a starter and turn it into an investment! It includes all of the appliances and washer and dryer.Off street parking and mature shade trees.

For open house information, contact Paige Haderlie, Property Professionals at 970-625-2255

Copyright © 2021 Aspen/Glenwood Springs MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AGSMLS-169416)

Meeker Times

Meeker Times

Meeker, CO
With Meeker Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

