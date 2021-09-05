Check out these homes on the Columbus market now

(Columbus, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Columbus will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

31 Lower Hawk Valley Rd., Columbus, 59019 3 Beds 3 Baths | $689,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,115 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Escape from the city to your own Stillwater riverfront oasis, a perfect family getaway on one of Montana’s premier fly fishing rivers. Step out your door to fish, raft or just enjoy the quiet serenity from the deck and watch the wildlife ramble by. This immaculately kept 3 bed/3 bath home has a wonderful loft for the kids and is tucked in the trees for privacy. The detached garage/shop is heated and insulated with sleeping quarters and washroom. Property includes underground sprinkling with irrigation rights from the spring and a fire pit for marshmallow roasting at the river. This is a highly coveted location between Columbus and Absarokee with easy access. One hour to Red Lodge Mountain for skiing and under an hour to Billings and Custer National Forest. Some furnishings available.

203 Shane Creek Road, Columbus, 59019 3 Beds 1 Bath | $412,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,558 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Desirable, secluded location 5 miles outside of Columbus, MT on paved county road. Great Beartooth Mountain views to south, lots of updates including: metal siding, roof, rustic hickory kitchen cabinets, carpeting, LVP Flooring, and interior paint. This is your updated modern farmhouse. Main level living room with 10' ceilings, front porch for all 4 seasons or extra living space, 2-3 bedrooms, Newly remodeled main floor bath, laundry/mud room. Upper level large bedroom or 2 adjoining bedrooms. New furnace and A/C just completed. 28'x30' detached heated garage/shop with 2-10' doors, bunk house, single garage, storage shed. 10+ Acres to roam, great well, NO covenants, garden, and lots of wildlife.

