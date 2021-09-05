CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Mandalorian Travels Back in Time with Ronin Bandai Figure

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai is back at it again as they travel through time with the incredible world of Star Wars as they reveal a new Mei Sho Movie Realization figure. The Mandalorian and Grogu are back with a brand new sculpt and design that captures this Lone Wolf and Cub in his Beskar armor with a twist of Samurai culture. This figure is beautifully detailed with Japanese history, from the etchings on the armor to The Child's pram. The set of characters will also include some fun accessories like the jetpack, blaster, and rifle from The Mandalorian and a scabbard, sword, and push cart. This is one unique Star Wars collectible, and fans of the Mei Sho Movie Realization figure line will not want to miss out on this beauty. The Mandalorian Mei Sho Movie Realization Ronin Mando and Grogu are priced at $139.99. They are set to release in February 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to check to some of the other Star Wars Mei Sho Movie Realization bounty hunters with Boba Fett and Jango Fett.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mandalorian#Lone Wolf And Cub#At It Again#Beskar#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Star Trek Online brings back a time travel event for September

It’s time to go back to Star Trek Online — and we mean way back, back to the original series era. Cryptic announced that, starting September 8th and running through October 7th, it is reviving the Temporal Agent Recruitment event that focuses on the 23rd century content in the game.
TV SeriesCNET

The Mandalorian season 3: Everything we know about Star Wars series' future

The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars series that introduced Baby Yoda, brought back Boba Fett and saw the return of a certain Jedi, is getting a third season and several spinoffs on Disney Plus. It's also been nominated for 24 Emmys, a behind-the-scenes special revealed the production secrets of the epic season 2 finale, and season 3 will seemingly start shooting imminently.
TV ShowsComicBook

Disney Reveals Star Wars Astromech Witch Droid

Even the Droids of the Star Wars Universe are getting into the spooky spirit. Disney just unveiled a new Halloween-themed Star Wars astromech droid that will be available at Disney Parks and at ShopDisney.com. The new droid's name is R6-W1CH and hails from Dathomir, a world that notably is home to a large group of "Force witches." The droid not only sports a red and black paint scheme (likely a nod to Darth Maul, Dathomir's most infamous resident), it's also wearing a rather trendy witch cap. The new droid is currently available as an action figure at various stores throughout the Walt Disney World Resort and is expected to pop up at the ShopDisney.com online store in the coming weeks. You can get an up-close look at the new figure below:
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Star Wars Stormtrooper Receive Prototype Edition Figures from Hasbro

The Retro Collection is fairly new to the Star Wars world with the re-release of classic Kenner style figures. Hasbro has even taken it up a notch by releasing some limited edition Retro Collection releases with Prototype Edition figures. These creations feature a non-painted version of the character with a multi-colored design that pays homage to toy prototypes. We have received two figures already with Darth Vader and Boba Feet, and now Hasbro is back with another Star Wars Prototype Edition figure with the arrival of the Stormtrooper.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Star Wars Adventures #9

Star Wars Adventures #9 is out this Wednesday, and we’ve got the official preview of the issue for you here courtesy of IDW Publishing…. Mace Windu and his Lightning Squadron land on the planet Ridlay, which has gone mysteriously dark, expecting a Separatist attack. But what they find instead is a surprise to them all. Then, Boba Fett makes his Star Wars Adventures debut as he clashes with Han Solo in the time before Episode IV!
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Four New Carbonized The Mandalorian Figures Revealed by Hasbro

It looks like Hasbro is returning to the Carbonized Collection once again as they reveal a new set of figures from The Mandalorian. Four characters are getting the carbonized treatment adding something shine to any fan's Star Wars collection. Each figure will come on a shiny holographic card back and will feature a slight modification to their deco with a metallic shimmer. Four figures are on the way with The Armorer, Incinerator Trooper, Moff Gideon, and the Shoretrooper. Oddly enough, the Shoretrooper has not even received a standard Vintage Collection The Mandalorian release to this is a must have figures for any Mando collection.
MoviesPosted by
Mix 93.1

A ‘Lego Star Wars’ Halloween Special Is Coming to Disney Plus

In the tradition of The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror, and coming about a year after a LEGO Star Wars Christmas special, Lucasfilm now has a Halloween special headed to Disney+. It’s called LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, and it’s an anthology of spooky (but still quite silly) LEGO Star Wars stories.
Movies/Film

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Trailer: Poe Dameron Has A Bad Feeling About This

Following last year's enjoyable "LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special," Disney+ is getting in the holiday spirit again this year. But this time that holiday is Halloween, and the "LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales" animated special will bring a handful of spooky and goofy tales inspired by the "Star Wars" saga. If you were hoping for a reference to "The Shining" in this Halloween special for kids, then you're in luck.
Moviescinelinx.com

First Trailer for LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales Teases Spooky Fun

This morning brings our first look at the upcoming LEGO Star Wars Halloween special, offering a glimpse of the “Terrifying Tales” we’ll see. Last year’s LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special was a ridiculous amount of fun. In fact, pretty much any LEGO Star Wars special that’s hit over the years has been a blast. After watching the trailer for Terrifying Tales, the next one looks to be no less entertaining:
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Fans Are Nervous About Boba Fett’s Redesign In The Book Of Boba Fett

Boba Fett made a triumphant return to live-action in The Mandalorian. First teased in season one episode ‘The Gunslinger’, he arrived in style in season two’s ‘The Tragedy’. Here, he demonstrated why he’s one of the galaxy’s most feared bounty hunters by brutally dispatching a platoon of Stormtroopers sent to capture Grogu.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Star Wars Princess Leia Power of the Force Figure Revealed by Hasbro

Hasbro has been slowly paying tribute to the history of Star Wars throughout 2021 for the 50th Anniversary of Lucasfilm. This means a wide variety of classic collectibles have been released featuring iconic characters, retro packing, and much more. It looks like we are diving into the 1995 toy line of Power of the Force with the remaster of Princess Leia from A New Hope. Princess Leia is shown in her ceremonial outfit, as seen at the end of the first film as she honors Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Chewbacca. The figure completely recreated the lovely costume designs and gave her an honorary medal to help with the display.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Stranger Things Demogorgon Returns With New Bandai Figure Line

The nightmares of Hawkins, IN are back as Bandai unveils a brand new set of figures from the Netflix original series, Stranger Things. Demogorgon's walk our world once again with the standard two-foot creatures as well as the Demodog. Both figures are highly detailed, with their gruesome nightmare designs nicely captured by Bandai but are seemingly lacking in articulation. It looks like both figures feature a simple set of articulation with moveable arms, heads, and legs. Unlike the upcoming Jim Hopper and Eleven 6" figure, these Stranger Things Demogorgon figures some in a simple package design and are both priced at $19.99. These will be nice Stranger Things figures for any fan and will look incredible with toy photography, and pre-orders are live and located here. It is unclear if Bandai will be releasing more figures for this line or why they made the big bad of the series a lack lustered figure.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

The Halloween Special LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Trailer Is Here

The Halloween Special LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Trailer Is Here. LEGO pulled off the nigh-impossible last year with a Star Wars Holiday Special, reclaiming that title from the ill-fated live-action TV variety show of many decades ago. This year, they won’t just stop at Christmas Life Day. Whatever Halloween is called in the Star Wars universe…that’s getting a special too, come October 1, on Disney Plus. And now the LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales trailer has arrived.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Back to the Future Doc Brown Travels Through Time with Hot Toys

Back to the Future is finally coming to Hot Toys in glorious 1/6th scale format as the toy company unveils their newest franchise. We have seen Cosbaby figures from these time-traveling duo, but things get more realistic with their next release. Doc Brown is also starting off the franchise with a standard and deluxe version of the figure, with the deluxe coming with some Plutonium. Back to the Future Dr. Emmett Brown will have a spectacular head sculpt featuring likeness to the one and only Christopher Lloyd.
Comicsgodisageek.com

The Witcher: Ronin has arrived on Kickstarter

CD Projekt Red has announced that the Kickstarter campaign for The Witcher: Ronin has started today. This means backers can now pledge for their copy of the exclusive Hard Copy Collector’s Edition of the manga. The Witcher: Ronin is an original comic, created and published by CD Projekt Red, which...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Lord Of The Rings Middle Earth Collection Drops Next Month, & It Sucks

Lord of the Rings will get yet another massive Blu-ray box set next month; this one is dubbed the Middle Earth Collection. This will contain both the extended and theatrical LOTR and Hobbit trilogies, as well as a unique fold-out packaging to house the 31 discs included here. A special bonus disc will include the long Alamo Drafthouse cast reunions and the long-requested Cannes Festival presentation reel that was shown in 2001. A 64-page booklet is also included, featuring all sorts of stuff about the production of the two trilogies. Before you go getting rid of your previous sets, though, the legacy features are NOT included. I guess they are saving that for the 62 disc version coming in a couple of years, inevitably. You can see an announcement video for the Lord of the Rings set below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy