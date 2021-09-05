CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Verstappen’s like royalty as Dutch king watches home win

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 4 days ago

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Max Verstappen thrilled his home crowd by winning the Netherlands Grand Prix in style to reclaim the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton. The Red Bull driver’s leading seventh win of the season and 17th of his career moved him three points ahead of the defending champion, who finished second but softened the blow with a bonus point for fastest lap. Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third. Verstappen started from pole position for a season-leading seventh time, and sixth in the past seven races, courtesy of a brilliant qualifying session. He leads Hamilton 7-4 for wins.

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Championship#Dutch#Ap#Red Bull#Mercedes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsBBC

Dutch Grand Prix: Max Verstappen takes pole position at home race

Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix by just 0.038 seconds, sending his devoted home fans wild. The Red Bull driver had appeared in control throughout qualifying but Hamilton improved on his final lap to miss out by the narrowest of margins. The second...
Motorsportsmotor1.com

Dutch GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole by 0.038s

Max Verstappen romped to a home pole position over Lewis Hamilton in a disrupted qualifying for Formula 1's 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix as crashes for both Williams bore two red flags. The Red Bull driver used his second and final run in Q3 to deliver a 1m08.885s yardstick at Zandvoort...
Motorsportsblackchronicle.com

Max Verstappen’s Dutch GP victory exposed potential weaknesses at Mercedes

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — The air was thick with orange smoke and a techno beat as Max Verstappen completed his victory lap at Zandvoort. The three-day party on the Dutch coast, which got underway the moment the first car left the pits on Friday morning, had reached its climax, with 70,000 people celebrating the first Dutch home victory in Formula One.
Motorsportsviewpointsonline.org

Verstappen wins Dutch Grand Prix, leads Championship

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen cruised to victory in the Dutch Grand Prix Sep. 5, taking the lead in the championship over Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton by three points. Red Bull trails behind Mercedes in the constructors’ championship despite this victory and Sergio Perez’s eighth place finish after starting in the pit lane.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Alex Albon can thrive away from Red Bull poisoned chalice — MPH

The recent recruitment of Alex Albon to Williams as George Russell’s 2022 replacement is great news for a driver whose initial promise was brought up short when he was paired with Max Verstappen at Red Bull. He was still only part-way through his rookie season when he got given maybe the toughest gig in F1 – both a brilliant opportunity and a poisoned chalice.
MotorsportsPosted by
The Independent

Dutch Grand Prix: Five things we learned as Max Verstappen beats Lewis Hamilton again

Max Verstappen took a thrilling victory in front of a fervent home crowd at the Dutch Grand Prix as the Red Bull driver held off Lewis Hamilton to win at Zandvoort.The 23-year-old now leads the drivers’ championship by four points after winning his seventh race of the season, despite having to face off against both Mercedes cars on his own out front.This was F1’s first race weekend in the Netherlands since 1985 and it was not just at the top of the standings that fascinating storylines unfolded further.Verstappen doesn’t need any help to beat MercedesSergio Perez rallied to a decent...
MotorsportsBBC

Italian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton top in first practice at Monza

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was fastest in first practice for the Italian Grand Prix ahead of title rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull. Hamilton, running medium tyres, was 0.452 seconds ahead of Verstappen on the soft compound. Valtteri Bottas was third, 0.525secs down on team-mate Hamilton. The usual second practice will...
MotorsportsRoad & Track

Alex Albon Will Drive for Williams F1 Next Year

The final piece of the puzzle has been placed. Alex Albon is set to join the Williams Formula 1 team for 2022, where he will be taking the seat vacated by a Mercedes-bound George Russell. Albon lost his Red Bull seat to Sergio Perez after a disappointing 2020 season, where...
MotorsportsPosted by
Reuters

Formula One announces new award for overtaking

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Formula One announced a new sponsored award on Tuesday for the driver who completes the most overtakes during the course of a season. The award, carrying the name of cryptocurrency partner crypto.com, lines up alongside those offered for the fastest lap and fastest pitstop. Formula...

Comments / 0

Community Policy