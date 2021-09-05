Check out these Townsend homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Townsend, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Townsend than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DEZun_0bnMTRR100

Missouri River Sanctuary, Townsend, 59644

2 Beds 1 Bath | $1,750,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,875 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Welcome to a rare offering of a Montana legacy property traversed by the Lewis & Clark expedition, located near Townsend MT, full service community. With over 100 acres, surrounded by BLM land, this property offers privacy, wildlife habitat, a recreational sanctuary. The half mile of Missouri River frontage allows for boating access. The property includes two homes, one rustic log cabin constructed in 1993 and a stone cottage built in 2012. The stone cottage features radiant in floor heat, large windows looking out over the river, and beautiful Montana themed mosaics. The property is a 20 minute drive to Townsend, under an hour to Helena, just over 1 hour to Bozeman, under 2 1/2 hours to Yellowstone Park and is close to Canyon Ferry Lake and other recreation. Listed By Danni Moore.There is plenty of storage for your seasonal gear, with a large quonset hut set in the pasture below the homes. The property is a 40 minute drive to Helena, under 2 hours to Bozeman, and close to lakes and other recreation.

For open house information, contact Danni Moore, Engel & Volkers Western Frontier - Missoula at 140-692-63322

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-DDP22109222)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09QlCu_0bnMTRR100

320 N Pine Street, Townsend, 59644

2 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1918

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home with tons of updates. This home features a spacious kitchen and dining area along with a cozy living room with a wood burning stove. Good sized fenced backyard, underground sprinklers and a 2 car garage and storage shed to store your extras. This home neighbors the school and is close to all other amenities Townsend has to offer. Call to schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Jake Cartwright, Crosscurrent Real Estate at 406-404-1840

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-362012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39FN0Y_0bnMTRR100

701 S Oak Street, Townsend, 59644

3 Beds 2 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Fantastic single level home.

For open house information, contact Jeannie Steele, J Steele Realty at 406-949-0954

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-362097)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GqUpr_0bnMTRR100

201 Kolczak Lane, Broadwater, 59644

4 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | 2,126 Square Feet | Built in 2006

HOME SWEET HOME. Single level living including 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. A pleasant, light-filled family room/ multi-functional zone off the kitchen with oversized windows. The the elegant master bedroom inspires relaxation with the large tub and walkin shower. The large kitchen, dining and living area provides a bright, open space for everyday family life. The kitchen island provides convenient workspace and storage. There is also a generous pantry. This home is on a 16,683 sq ft lot perfectly positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac.

For open house information, contact Jeannie Steele, J Steele Realty at 406-949-0954

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-360064)

