Take a look at these homes on the market in Hillsboro

(Hillsboro, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hillsboro. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

205 S Kennedy St, Hillsboro, 67063 5 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,172 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Custom built home 46 years ago, this home has special touches throughout. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on upper level, 1 bedroom and bath (plus laundry) on lower level, and 1 bedroom and game room in the basement, finished with egress window! Places to gather are living room, dining room and kitchen, family room on lower floor, plus pool table/game room in basement! There's even a hidden craft table and storage on lower level!

501 S Wilson St, Hillsboro, 67063 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,172 Square Feet | Built in 1970

$4,000 CARPET ALLOWANCE! This means we will give you $4,000 for new carpet! We know it needs to be changed out, but we would like you to choose the style, make, colors! This cute duplex has a sunken living room where the fireplace is located! It was a garage, converted to the new living room a few years ago! Back yard is angled. There is a small shed that goes with property, and lots of green grass on the north side of the home! Basement walls that are exposed are waterproofed! Anywhere water can seep in has been sealed!

307 N 2Nd, Canton, 67428 3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,953 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Seller is licensed Realtor in the State of Kansas. Property has huge living room with woodburning fireplace, as well as a formal dining room, utility room, 2 bedrooms and a bath on the main level. Upstairs has another bedroom, a good-sized family room, an exit out onto the upper deck, and an awesome loft overlooking the living room on the main level. Fenced yard, much decking in the back and front of house, and a huge yard for family pets. Garage is shared with the neighbor to the North. Dishwasher and water softener are included, but not guaranteed (Seller does not use either one.) Also, Canton City has been working with KDHE to reduce slightly elevated levels of arsenic in water. State says this is not a threat health-wise to anyone that is not a little baby.

109 S Lincoln Unit B, Hillsboro, 67063 2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 887 Square Feet | Built in 1987

HALF OF DUPLEX

