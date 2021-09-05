Onamia-curious? These homes are on the market

(Onamia, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Onamia. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

46474 Skyline Drive, Garrison, 56450 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,518 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Sweet location if you are looking for an affordable property one block from Mille Lacs lake, a few blocks from the golf course and on a private 1.5+ acre lot! three bed, two bath huge four season room, 49x60 cold storage out building, 24x26 detached garage, one level living with partially finished basement with room to expand if needed! This would be a great full time residence or a weekend getaway!

32657 182Nd Street, Isle, 56342 3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Large 2,800 sf 3 bed/3 bath home near Mille Lacs Lake. This home has many recent updates and features a finished basement, nice dining area and bright upper level living room with new flooring. Convenient laundry area on each level! There is a 24 x 26 man cave/guest house, a 2 stall garage and 2 sheds on a large deep lot with mature trees. Located in a very quiet area a few miles south of Malmo.

39721 Us Highway 169, Onamia, 56359 4 Beds 3 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,510 Square Feet | Built in 1988

First time offering! You will appreciate this four bedroom, three bath home perfectly situated on 101 acres just north of Onamia on Hwy 169. Home has spacious kitchen, main floor laundry, vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, balcony, jack n Jill bathroom and unfinished walkout basement. Property has 36x42 pole shed, surrounded by ponds and mix of hardwoods and conifers. You will enjoy all the wildlife and lots of space to roam. Must see.

12590 Harry Street, Onamia, 56359 4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,645 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Well maintained split level with 3 bedrooms on main floor, full basement with family room and 1 additional bedroom. The basement level does not have flooring - concrete is painted. The master bath has a separate tub and shower. Wood floors in kitchen and dining room. Close to school on edge of town. City water and private septic.

