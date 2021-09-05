CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Vivo X70: the premium smartphone series allegedly leaks in every way possible ahead of launch

By Deirdre O'Donnell
notebookcheck.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVivo's next crop of smartphones are slated to be called the X70, X70 Pro and X70 Pro+. This is a rumor allegedly now confirmed by a new and comprehensive specs leak from the famous tipster Digital Chat Station. The table in question also purports to outline some decisions made for the flagship that hint at the OEM's wishes for the devices to stand out, compete or both in the premium Android space.

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Smartphones#Photography#Oem#Digital Chat Station#Mediatek#Pro#X70#Amoled#Slashleaks#Zeiss#Isp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
China
Related
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Xiaomi 11T leaked renders reveal 108MP triple camera setup, color options

Xiaomi Mi 11 was one of the top smartphones of 2020. The 108MP camera sensor, 2K display, and Snapdragon 888 were the major upgrade from its predecessor series. Now, according to a new report from 91Mobiles, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its new Xiaomi 11T series. Interestingly, Xiaomi is expected to drop the Mi branding from 11T, just like it did with the Mix 4. Ahead of the launch, some renders of the upcoming Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro have surfaced on the internet.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

vivo X70 Pro+ leaks point to impressive camera setup, Snapdragon 888+

The vivo X70 series will arrive on September 9. The mightiest phone of the family will be the vivo X70 Pro+ which was already teased yesterday, and today a leakster revealed the full camera setup. The shooters, developed alongside Zeiss, will include a 50MP 1/1.31" main snapper and a periscope lens.
Cell Phonestrue-tech.net

Vivo X70 Series Full Specifications Leaks Online with X70, X70 Pro, & X70 Pro+

After the Vivo X60 series, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is already gearing up for its next launch aka the Vivo X70 series. It consists of three core smartphones dubbed as Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ while there’s a Vivo X60t and X70t Pro which is likely to be announced later. Turns out a recent leak has given us a lot to discuss the Vivo X70 series specifications as posted by leakster Bald Panda on Weibo. The Vivo X70 Series is likely to launch next month at the earliest.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Vivo X70 Pro+ camera specifications, color variants leaked

The upcoming Vivo X70 Pro+ flagship phone was seen in China’s 3C certification and Google Play Console. These listing revealed specs like chipset, RAM, and fast charging capabilities of the smartphone. Fresh leaks have now revealed that the camera configurations and color variants of the smartphone. A Chinese tipster has...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Vivo X70 Pro+ renders hint at a second screen on the back

Vivo has been aggressively pushing its smartphones in global markets in the past few years, and its strategy may have paid off with its rise among the world’s top five brands. Of course, it has also littered the market with innumerable models, though a few manage to stand out because of some novel feature or design. The Vivo X50 Pro+ and X60 Pro+ may be remembered for their unique mini-gimbal systems, and the Vivo X70 Pro+ might stand out from the crowd with a small screen on its back.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

vivo X70 Pro

Vivo X70 Pro is not officially announced yet, the specs mentioned below are based on rumors. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888+ 5G Octa-core processor. vivo X70 Pro runs on the Android 11 + OriginOS 1.0 (China) operating system. The device supports Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Vivo X70 series teased again, features a 2K E5 AMOLED Display

Vivo has just shared another teaser for its upcoming X70 series of smartphones. While the company has teased the rear cameras of the device previously, it has now revealed certain specifications of its display. As per a new image poster shared online, the Chinese smartphone maker revealed the X70’s front...
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may trump the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus in two aspects

Leaks about the Galaxy S22 series continue, with Samsung's next flagships being tipped for release by early next year at the latest. Last month, several leakers discussed the display sizes of the series, as we covered at the time. While the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra are still expected to feature 6.06-inch, 6.55-inch and 6.81-inch displays respectively, there are some updates in the series' development.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Vivo X70 Flagships With ZEISS Optics Have A Launch Date

Vivo is planning to announce its X70 flagships soon, as their launch date has been officially announced. The company announced it via its official Weibo account, which means this launch will take place in China. The devices will launch on September 9. The Vivo X60 series did get global variants,...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Vivo X70 Pro specifications leaked emerge through TENAA listing

Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 Pro+ smartphones on Sept. 9 in China. Before the official announcement, the X70 Pro has paid a visit to the TENAA certification platform of China with all the important specs. It has emerged at the Chinese certification site with the V2134A model number. The X70 and X70 Pro+ have also appeared at TENAA, but their specifications are not yet available in their listings.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Vivo X70 official announcement date revealed

We've finally got an officially set date for Vivo's next flagship launch, and it's going to be here in less than two weeks. According to an announcement straight from the company, the Vivo X70 flagship series is set to be unveiled at an event held on September 9th. The launch,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy