Vivo X70: the premium smartphone series allegedly leaks in every way possible ahead of launch

Vivo has been aggressively pushing its smartphones in global markets in the past few years, and its strategy may have paid off with its rise among the world’s top five brands. Of course, it has also littered the market with innumerable models, though a few manage to stand out because of some novel feature or design. The Vivo X50 Pro+ and X60 Pro+ may be remembered for their unique mini-gimbal systems, and the Vivo X70 Pro+ might stand out from the crowd with a small screen on its back.