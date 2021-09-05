Candor-curious? These homes are on the market

(Candor, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Candor. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

101 Crockett Trail, Mount Gilead, 27306 1 Bed 1 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 452 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to 101 Crockett Tr. Great corner lot with a concrete driveway for at least 3. (can't pour concrete driveways anymore so this is a nice bonus). Some work has been done and then there is some detail work still to be done. The seller has put a new subfloor in the camper and the addition has new windows and insulation 2019. Nice size living room and bedroom. Open space in both ends of camper for you to make it whatever you want. Real Potty. Propane heater in living bought new in 2019. Includes swing, fire pit and frame only for gazebo. 8x8 Storage Building. Come and check this one out. All clients must be with a realtor to gain access to the community.

352 Landing Trail, Mount Gilead, 27306 3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New under construction waterfront home in The Landing on Lake Tillery. 1700 HSF with a double attached garage. Cove lot with an 800 sf boathouse / sundeck. Views of Tillery from the front and rear of the property. The views of the main channel are long, wide and beautiful. Open floorplan with gas logs in the great room and a vaulted ceiling. Very nice finish with luxury vinyl plank, tile baths and granite counters. The builder has allowances for a buyer to pick out their granite, interior / exterior colors and a landscaping budget which is available upon request. There is also a list of materials and hardware that has been chosen for this property. Builder has estimated the home to be completed by the end of September. Come find your place on Lake Tillery in the new construction home !!!!

1714 Hwy 73 Highway W, Mount Gilead, 27306 3 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,263 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Great home, nice open concept main floor with a beautiful sunroom overlooking the front yard. Kitchen offers lots of cabinets and breakfast bar, a wonderful space for entertaining guests. Master bedroom, full bathroom and large laundry room complete the main floor. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms. Choose from 2 main level deck areas, perfect for relaxing or grilling. Make your appointment now to view this one!

318 Wagon Road, Mount Gilead, 27306 3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,424 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Check out this one-owner well maintained home in the Gated Woodrun Subdivision at Lake Tillery. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home has everything you need to enjoy life by the lake. Attached garage, private back deck, rocking chair porch and a 2 car garage with a lean to are just a few features that make this home unique. Come check it out today! Woodrun community offers a club house, swimming pool, tennis court, hiking trails, fishing, gated with security guardhouse, boat storage and much more. Check out this link for more details https://www.woodrunonlaketillery.org/amenities/clubhouse

