Each week in Pokémon GO players are treated to a special Spotligh Hour event, putting the focus on one specific species for an hour of boosted spawns and an extra bonus. But to get the most out of these short celebrations you need to know what species will be featured and what the bonus will be. Players also always want to know if the featured Pokémon can be shiny or not. So here’s the Spotlight Hour schedule for September 2021 in Pokémon GO, including the answer to can they be shiny.