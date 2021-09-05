On the hunt for a home in Carrabelle? These houses are on the market

(Carrabelle, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Carrabelle. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2322 Enabob, Carrabelle, 32322 2 Beds 1 Bath | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 666 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath, very well done. Built inside a roll-up door RV storage Barn. 3 roll-up doors, 1 bay is big enough for autos and 1 for Boats or small RV. The 3rd door opens to a small storage area. Completely privacy fenced back yard. Sits on .3+ acre. Quiet dead end street. The inside will surprise you. Whole Home Generator and Covered Carport.

942 Gulf Shore Dr, Carrabelle, 32322 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,508 Square Feet | Built in 1996

"Complete Secluded Relaxation" ***Update: New exterior HVAC unit installed July 2021*** Beautifully decorated Beach Front Home on Dog Island that you can only reach by boat or plane. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath house has an open floorplan that gives breathtaking views of the Gulf and the Bay. Vaulted ceilings, high end cabinets, outdoor elevator, outdoor shower, new well with filter system, reverse osmosis in kitchen, new septic, and Beautiful furnishings. A 2012 Polaris Razor 800 and small trailer comes with the property. Dog Island is a special tax district, 4/mill add-on. The Nature Conservancy has first right of refusal.

1850 Lighthouse Rd, Carrabelle, 32322 4 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,288 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Immaculate brick home with a beautiful bay view!!!! Guest quarters downstairs with a full bath, kitchenette, sitting area with ample room for sleeping. 2 car attached garage. NEW METAL ROOF - 2018!! Water treatment and softener system. Never been on the rental market. Homeowners insurance 840.00/year. Hurricane insurance 840.00 / year as well. Home was built by Jimmy Adams!!! Built to code for high winds!! Deep water well!! Great bay views from kitchen, dining room, back deck, and master bedroom!! Fruit trees, palm trees, and cedar trees on large 1 acre cleared lot. X FLOOD ZONE - no flood insurance required!! Walking distance to the beautiful white sandy beach of Carrabelle! 25 mins to historic Apalachicola and St. George Island. Must see!!

3036 Highway 98 East, Carrabelle, 32323 3 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,625 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful beach house fronting on the Gulf of Mexico. Three bedrooms with 2 baths. Large master bedroom. Hardwood floors. vaulted ceiling, and great views of the water. Screened deck area and unscreened deck area. Dock with boat lift. Concrete spa and hot tub.

