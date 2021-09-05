CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoals, IN

Take a look at these homes on the Shoals market now

Shoals Dispatch
Shoals Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Shoals, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Shoals will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uc893_0bnMTGyG00

2332 N Hwy 150 Highway, West Baden Springs, 47469

2 Beds 4 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2008

CLOSE TO TOWN BUT IN THE COUNTRY

For open house information, contact Mabel Wininger, Key Associates Real Estate at 812-936-9916

Copyright © 2021 Bedford Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORIN-202126519)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X9bU4_0bnMTGyG00

504 Sw 1St Street, Loogootee, 47553

3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,118 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Well kept home includes spacious living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, dining room, 3 bedrooms, full bath, lots of closet space, carport with attached shed, nice back yard, and storage shed.

For open house information, contact Noel Harty, Century 21 Classic Realty at 812-254-5204

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWAORIN-202126484)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4tys_0bnMTGyG00

4976 W Cr 350 N Road, West Baden Springs, 47469

2 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Mobile Home | 980 Square Feet | Built in 2008

VERY PRIVATE

For open house information, contact Mabel Wininger, Key Associates Real Estate at 812-936-9916

Copyright © 2021 Bedford Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORIN-201930851)

Shoals Dispatch

Shoals Dispatch

With Shoals Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

