Take a look at these homes on the Shoals market now

(Shoals, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Shoals will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2332 N Hwy 150 Highway, West Baden Springs, 47469 2 Beds 4 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2008

CLOSE TO TOWN BUT IN THE COUNTRY

For open house information, contact Mabel Wininger, Key Associates Real Estate at 812-936-9916

504 Sw 1St Street, Loogootee, 47553 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,118 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Well kept home includes spacious living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, dining room, 3 bedrooms, full bath, lots of closet space, carport with attached shed, nice back yard, and storage shed.

For open house information, contact Noel Harty, Century 21 Classic Realty at 812-254-5204

4976 W Cr 350 N Road, West Baden Springs, 47469 2 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Mobile Home | 980 Square Feet | Built in 2008

VERY PRIVATE

For open house information, contact Mabel Wininger, Key Associates Real Estate at 812-936-9916