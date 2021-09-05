CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dannemora, NY

House hunt Dannemora: See what’s on the market now

Posted by 
Dannemora Daily
Dannemora Daily
 4 days ago

(Dannemora, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dannemora will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JM1Gi_0bnMTCRM00

885 Route 22B, Schuyler Falls, 12985

3 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Located a short drive from Plattsburgh and Peru, this home boasts a nice flow throughout the main level with plenty of natural light. The kitchen has been recently remodeled in the past 5 years. The home includes a large, deep private yard and plenty of space for storage. New roof in 2020. New furnace in 2016.

For open house information, contact Gaelan Trombley, Kavanaugh Realty-Plattsburgh at 518-562-4679

Copyright © 2021 Adirondack Champlain Valley MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ACVMLSNY-173589)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGulo_0bnMTCRM00

282 O'Neil Road, West Chazy, 12992

3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,900 | Manufactured Home | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This home is situated on a large private lot. Eat-in kitchen. Enclosed porch overlooks backyard. 2 car detached garage. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants.

For open house information, contact Lisa Laporte, Century 21 The One at 518-563-7350

Copyright © 2021 Adirondack Champlain Valley MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ACVMLSNY-173594)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qfhKV_0bnMTCRM00

493 Mason Street, Morrisonville, 12962

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,727 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Newer Ranch Home . One floor living. Nicely designed 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home on spacious lot. Bright, wide open floor plan for entertaining. Lovely paint schemes. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, & soft close cabinet doors. Adding character to the home, living room has tray ceiling, arched doorways, & beautiful stone, gas log fireplace. Spacious master bedroom has bath & walk-in closet. Access to patio area off dining room. Insulated (24'x26') 2-car attached garage with in-floor heating. Built-in AC unit. Minutes from city and Town Recreation Park.

For open house information, contact Tammy Perrotte Sears, RE/MAX North Country at 518-563-1200

Copyright © 2021 Adirondack Champlain Valley MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ACVMLSNY-173545)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J32Sc_0bnMTCRM00

12 Orchard Street, Dannemora, 12929

3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Located on a quiet street in the Saranac School district this ranch style home built in 2012 features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. You will feel right at home with the open concept, cathedral ceilings in the living room and kitchen area, and a large kitchen with plenty of cupboard space, and a center island. The dining room area has sliding glass doors overlooking the fenced in back yard. In floor radiant heat throughout the home, and an attached and heated one car garage. Natural gas, town water and sewer.

For open house information, contact Melissa Nelson, RE/MAX North Country at 518-563-1200

Copyright © 2021 Adirondack Champlain Valley MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ACVMLSNY-173173)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Dannemora Daily

Dannemora Daily

Dannemora, NY
15
Followers
234
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dannemora Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dannemora, NY
City
Plattsburgh, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Restaurants#Glass#Newer Ranch Home#Bath#X26#Ac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy