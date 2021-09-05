House hunt Dannemora: See what’s on the market now

(Dannemora, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dannemora will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

885 Route 22B, Schuyler Falls, 12985 3 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Located a short drive from Plattsburgh and Peru, this home boasts a nice flow throughout the main level with plenty of natural light. The kitchen has been recently remodeled in the past 5 years. The home includes a large, deep private yard and plenty of space for storage. New roof in 2020. New furnace in 2016.

282 O'Neil Road, West Chazy, 12992 3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,900 | Manufactured Home | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This home is situated on a large private lot. Eat-in kitchen. Enclosed porch overlooks backyard. 2 car detached garage. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants.

493 Mason Street, Morrisonville, 12962 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,727 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Newer Ranch Home . One floor living. Nicely designed 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home on spacious lot. Bright, wide open floor plan for entertaining. Lovely paint schemes. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, & soft close cabinet doors. Adding character to the home, living room has tray ceiling, arched doorways, & beautiful stone, gas log fireplace. Spacious master bedroom has bath & walk-in closet. Access to patio area off dining room. Insulated (24'x26') 2-car attached garage with in-floor heating. Built-in AC unit. Minutes from city and Town Recreation Park.

12 Orchard Street, Dannemora, 12929 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Located on a quiet street in the Saranac School district this ranch style home built in 2012 features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. You will feel right at home with the open concept, cathedral ceilings in the living room and kitchen area, and a large kitchen with plenty of cupboard space, and a center island. The dining room area has sliding glass doors overlooking the fenced in back yard. In floor radiant heat throughout the home, and an attached and heated one car garage. Natural gas, town water and sewer.

