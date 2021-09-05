CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concrete, WA

Check out these Concrete homes on the market

Concrete Updates
Concrete Updates
 4 days ago

(Concrete, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Concrete will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BhWQm_0bnMT9sQ00

45182 Spring St, Concrete, 98237

4 Beds 2 Baths | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,332 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This fantastic Concrete rambler was completely remodeled inside and out just 3 years ago and has been lovingly cared for since then. The roof, electrical, windows, plumbing and siding are just a few of the big ticket items recently upgraded and replaced. A modern and cozy flair throughout the home. A hard to find 4 bedroom or 3 bedroom plus office/home gym. Outside you will find plenty of parking, an outbuilding and a fully fenced back yard. All within walking distance of downtown, parks and schools. This is the home you have been waiting for.

For open house information, contact Chad Paulsen, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11852865)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ishic_0bnMT9sQ00

46586 Baker Loop Rd, Concrete, 98237

3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Welcome home to this great Concrete Rambler on nearly half an acre of land. Inside you find a spacious master bedroom with a full bath and walk in closet, A great room where the kitchen, dining and living room flow together and a separate family room. Outside the property is almost completely fenced. Enjoy the private yard that has 3 outbuildings and room for a RV and fire pit. Welcome to the North Cascades.

For open house information, contact Chad Paulsen, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11877356)

