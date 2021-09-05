Check out these Concrete homes on the market

(Concrete, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Concrete will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

45182 Spring St, Concrete, 98237 4 Beds 2 Baths | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,332 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This fantastic Concrete rambler was completely remodeled inside and out just 3 years ago and has been lovingly cared for since then. The roof, electrical, windows, plumbing and siding are just a few of the big ticket items recently upgraded and replaced. A modern and cozy flair throughout the home. A hard to find 4 bedroom or 3 bedroom plus office/home gym. Outside you will find plenty of parking, an outbuilding and a fully fenced back yard. All within walking distance of downtown, parks and schools. This is the home you have been waiting for.

46586 Baker Loop Rd, Concrete, 98237 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Welcome home to this great Concrete Rambler on nearly half an acre of land. Inside you find a spacious master bedroom with a full bath and walk in closet, A great room where the kitchen, dining and living room flow together and a separate family room. Outside the property is almost completely fenced. Enjoy the private yard that has 3 outbuildings and room for a RV and fire pit. Welcome to the North Cascades.

