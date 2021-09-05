Check out these Eureka homes on the market

(Eureka, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eureka will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

267 Carpenter Lane, Eureka, 59917 2 Beds 1 Bath | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Come, relax, and enjoy this single level Montana lakefront haven. Enjoy the the call of the Loons from the wrap-around covered deck breakfast through cocktails and lose yourself in the scenery of the lake and mountains that surround you. This immaculate Tetrault Lake Cabin with 100' of nice lake frontage offers fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding...this is all yours for 4-season fun! Designed with low maintenance and easy care living in mind this is an ideal lock up and leave lakefront retreat or enjoy it as your year-round home. SOLD FURNISHED!! Make it yours, today! Call Sandi Hall at 406.471.0749 or your Real Estate Professional.

For open house information, contact Sandi Hall, National Parks Realty of Montana, LLC - Eureka at 866-599-8160

4500 Grave Creek Road, Eureka, 59917 5 Beds 4 Baths | $2,999,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,995 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Ten Lakes Lodge presents a rare opportunity to own an architecturally stunning private residence, constructed with massive logs from Canada, on one of the most beautiful 30 acre tracts of land in NW Montana. Add some of the oldest water rights in the area that fill the two large spring-fed ponds legally stocked with westslope cutthroat trout, separated by a custom log gazebo (w/water, power, fireplace), and you have a one of a kind Montana estate. Enjoy outdoor dining or soaking in the hot tub with unmatched views of some of the highest peaks in the Whitefish mountain range from the spacious decks of this 5/4 home.

For open house information, contact John Middleton, eXp Realty, LLC at 406-272-5357

281 East Dodge Creek Road, Rexford, 59930 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,020,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,825 Square Feet | Built in 1953

A jewel surrounded on 3 sides by forest service, this nearly 12 acre property with 2800 sq ft home is unzoned, has no covenants and sits facing Lake Koocanusa! Endless possibilities with this beautiful property! Barn/stable and tack room with electricity and well water hydrant for winter or summer use. Huge second garage/toy barn with 2- 8' doors and middle 12' door with int/ext 50 amp electrical, large lights and water. Expansive irrigation/livestock pond, fed by Dodge Creek. Irrigation pump hooked up to underground pipes in spring for watering property in summer with 4 addtl. water outlets around home. Addtl. septic tank in rear of property w/2 house filtered water hydrants, 2- 50 amp amp power outlets for 2 RV's and 2 graveled RV pads. See supplement for more amenities.

For open house information, contact Sandra Rae Johnson, Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana at 406-752-4700

408 1St Avenue West, Eureka, 59917 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Start your day with fantastic sunrise views of the Whitefish Range from this lovely home in northwest Montana! Grab your morning coffee and head out to the large, low-maintenance deck to enjoy the expansive mountain, valley and town views. Beautifully landscaped with 2-car attached garage, this well-maintained home offers main level living, central air, large master bath, fenced back yard, wood stove, solar & views, views, views! This bright, sunny home is located just one block from downtown Eureka's parks, grocery, restaurants, library, and more! Take a stroll on the River Walk or head to one of multiple recreation areas: Montana's many lakes, rivers, mountains and public lands are just waiting for you! Call John & Cindy Ruth, 406.890.0155 or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Cindy Ruth, PureWest Real Estate (2920) - Whitefish at 406-885-6987