CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, MT

Check out these Eureka homes on the market

Posted by 
Eureka News Flash
Eureka News Flash
 4 days ago

(Eureka, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eureka will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BP5Kx_0bnMT76y00

267 Carpenter Lane, Eureka, 59917

2 Beds 1 Bath | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Come, relax, and enjoy this single level Montana lakefront haven. Enjoy the the call of the Loons from the wrap-around covered deck breakfast through cocktails and lose yourself in the scenery of the lake and mountains that surround you. This immaculate Tetrault Lake Cabin with 100' of nice lake frontage offers fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding...this is all yours for 4-season fun! Designed with low maintenance and easy care living in mind this is an ideal lock up and leave lakefront retreat or enjoy it as your year-round home. SOLD FURNISHED!! Make it yours, today! Call Sandi Hall at 406.471.0749 or your Real Estate Professional.

For open house information, contact Sandi Hall, National Parks Realty of Montana, LLC - Eureka at 866-599-8160

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22112968)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2emq32_0bnMT76y00

4500 Grave Creek Road, Eureka, 59917

5 Beds 4 Baths | $2,999,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,995 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Ten Lakes Lodge presents a rare opportunity to own an architecturally stunning private residence, constructed with massive logs from Canada, on one of the most beautiful 30 acre tracts of land in NW Montana. Add some of the oldest water rights in the area that fill the two large spring-fed ponds legally stocked with westslope cutthroat trout, separated by a custom log gazebo (w/water, power, fireplace), and you have a one of a kind Montana estate. Enjoy outdoor dining or soaking in the hot tub with unmatched views of some of the highest peaks in the Whitefish mountain range from the spacious decks of this 5/4 home.

For open house information, contact John Middleton, eXp Realty, LLC at 406-272-5357

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22108395)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QUQvY_0bnMT76y00

281 East Dodge Creek Road, Rexford, 59930

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,020,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,825 Square Feet | Built in 1953

A jewel surrounded on 3 sides by forest service, this nearly 12 acre property with 2800 sq ft home is unzoned, has no covenants and sits facing Lake Koocanusa! Endless possibilities with this beautiful property! Barn/stable and tack room with electricity and well water hydrant for winter or summer use. Huge second garage/toy barn with 2- 8' doors and middle 12' door with int/ext 50 amp electrical, large lights and water. Expansive irrigation/livestock pond, fed by Dodge Creek. Irrigation pump hooked up to underground pipes in spring for watering property in summer with 4 addtl. water outlets around home. Addtl. septic tank in rear of property w/2 house filtered water hydrants, 2- 50 amp amp power outlets for 2 RV's and 2 graveled RV pads. See supplement for more amenities.

For open house information, contact Sandra Rae Johnson, Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana at 406-752-4700

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22018768)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxrNR_0bnMT76y00

408 1St Avenue West, Eureka, 59917

3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Start your day with fantastic sunrise views of the Whitefish Range from this lovely home in northwest Montana! Grab your morning coffee and head out to the large, low-maintenance deck to enjoy the expansive mountain, valley and town views. Beautifully landscaped with 2-car attached garage, this well-maintained home offers main level living, central air, large master bath, fenced back yard, wood stove, solar & views, views, views! This bright, sunny home is located just one block from downtown Eureka's parks, grocery, restaurants, library, and more! Take a stroll on the River Walk or head to one of multiple recreation areas: Montana's many lakes, rivers, mountains and public lands are just waiting for you! Call John & Cindy Ruth, 406.890.0155 or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Cindy Ruth, PureWest Real Estate (2920) - Whitefish at 406-885-6987

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22109079)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Eureka News Flash

Eureka News Flash

Eureka, MT
29
Followers
184
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eureka News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Local
Montana Business
City
Eureka, MT
City
Whitefish, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Rights#Restaurants#Lake Whitefish#Irrigation#Real Estate Professional#National Parks Realty#Llc Eureka#Exp Realty#Fed#Rv#Keller Williams Realty#The Whitefish Range#Solar Views
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy