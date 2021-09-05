Check out these homes for sale in Hagerstown now

(Hagerstown, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hagerstown. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1990 East County Road 600 N, New Castle, 47362 3 Beds 3 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 1900

AS-IS!!!!! It does need plumbing and electrical upgrades. This charming 3 bedroom , 3 bath home has so much potential!! Gorgeous country setting on a quiet country road. Home sits back giving privacy. Needing a lot of TLC, this can be an amazing retreat! Large kitchen with large walk-in pantry, master bedroom has plentiful closet space and master bath. Low taxes and utilities. There is a large room above the garage that could be made into a recreation room! If quiet country living is what you seek--then look no further!

320 Bundy Avenue, New Castle, 47362 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,131 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Spacious three bedroom, 2 bathroom home! Attached garage and large fenced in backyard. The main floor features a living room, large family room, kitchen, dining room, master bedroom, two full bathrooms, and a laundry room. You will love the size of the family room with wood burning fireplace and access to the back yard! Upstairs you will find additional bedroom space with lots of storage room. Fall in love outside with the wrap around porch in the front of the home and the large private patio in the back!

1130 Audubon Road, New Castle, 47362 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,364 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Charming brick home built in 1939. Home features a large living room with fireplace. There is a dining room and a galley kitchen. There are two bedrooms on the main level. The upstairs could be used as a possible third bedroom or office. This home is located in a beautiful neighborhood. There is a detached garage and a fenced in backyard.

10785 North Jacksonburg Road, Economy, 47339 3 Beds 3 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Beautiful updated ranch on over 4 acres - Don't miss out on this one! As soon as you walk into the home, you are welcomed by the open floor plan. In the kitchen you will find stainless steel appliances and a huge island with bar seating! With over 4 AC, there are so many possibilites!

