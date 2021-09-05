CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weaverville, CA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Weaverville

Posted by 
Weaverville Updates
Weaverville Updates
 4 days ago

(Weaverville, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Weaverville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dJFwg_0bnMT5LW00

91 Brooks Ln, Weaverville, 96093

5 Beds 3 Baths | $579,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Previously used as horse property, this place is amazing for the price! Secluded and private 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with 2 oversized garages and workshop with 220 volt service, a barn and RV carport with full hookups and dump, all flat land and fully irrigated. This home has two private wells, city water and state water rights for 4000 gallons per day! 10,000 gallons storage, computer controlled 3 phase pump. Two master bedrooms, 3 full baths including a jetted tub and a 6 person sauna. Kitchen offers a Monarch wood burning/electric range and an abundance of cabinet and counter space. Cozy Living room has vaulted ceilings and an Earth wood stove and fireplace. Large indoor laundry room with lots of cabinets and sink. Outside you will find a large redwood wrap around deck. Also has Trex deck off one of the master bedrooms with separate access. Paved entrance, paved circular driveway and lots of parking. Completely fenced property with irrigated pastures and raised garden beds, pear and plum trees. Contiguous parcel with separate gated entrance also available. Furniture Negotiable.

For open house information, contact Wayne Burditt, California Capital & Realty, Inc. at 530-623-1917

Copyright © 2021 Trinity County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BVPCA-2110980)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjgqR_0bnMT5LW00

271 Barbara Ave, Weaverville, 96093

4 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home in a great neighborhood close to main street shops and services as well as hospital. Home features open living, dining & kitchen areas with plenty of natural light & French doors opening up onto the all Trex deck which wraps around the home almost completely. Kitchen layout offers plenty of counter space, large breakfast bar/island with cook top, double ovens, tile counter tops, dishwasher, double basin ceramic sink, wood flooring and plenty of storage space. Access to the laundry/mud room and adjoining guest bath from both outside as well as from kitchen offers extra convenience. Good sized master bedroom with sliding door to out to deck and en suite featuring separate shower and jetted garden tub. Extra sitting room with large bay window offering plenty of natural light and would be great for a craft room, separate tv room or even an office area. Home has large back yard with tool shed, fenced in garden area as well as a storage shed with power.

For open house information, contact Robyn Boles, TOP Properties at 530-623-2041

Copyright © 2021 Trinity County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BVPCA-2111116)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3QLh_0bnMT5LW00

250 Brooks Ln, Weaverville, 96093

3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,823 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Need that extra space for all your toys, to garden or just spread out? How about a place you can stroll down to the creek for a dip? No problem, East Weaver Creek is a year round creek that runs through the back of the property with an inviting dipping hole! Come check out this lovely 3/2 Ranch home with nice wood throughout, large bedrooms, 2 with walk-in closets. There is an extra large utility room that could hold an office or ? The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances and Pine cabinets with pull out shelves. The deck boasts a hot tub with over 100 jets, waterfall and mood lighting! With this convenient close-to-town location you are right in the hub of Trinities finest activities but still have that country-feeling living. The large garage has workbenches, shelves and attached 2 car carport with attached breezeway to the home. Sounds like a place you may want to see so call your favorite local REALTO today for a showing. Sellers will be replacing carpet with vinyl plank flooring asap. More pictures coming soon.

For open house information, contact Angel Brewer, TOP Properties at 530-623-2041

Copyright © 2021 Trinity County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BVPCA-2111086)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzoIC_0bnMT5LW00

110 & 140 Boudreaux, Weaverville, 96093

3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,808 Square Feet | Built in 1950

The sale encompasses 2 separate parcels. The parcel w/ Boudreaux Rd frontage is 1.95 Acres w/ full City Services; includes the home, attached garage, shop, carport & outbuildings. The 2nd parcel is 1.07 Acres w/ no improvements / City Services. The home features a large living room w/ corner windows & is open to the dining area w/ an efficient wood stove. The kitchen is open to the dining area & includes plenty of cabinets & counter space. Entry to the home via formal living area or the Laundry ( mudroom). A spacious, covered patio features a built-in smoker. The Master Suite is a permitted addition; featuring exterior access to a cozy sitting porch w/ steps to a shady patio area. The garage is attached to the home via a covered patio. It is currently used as a craft & shop area, can easily be returned to a garage plus work area & large pantry closet. R1 zoning, SF-H High-Density General Plan on both parcels. There is an existing well, but it has not been connected to electricity for quite some time; no warranty implied as to its potential as an additional irrigation water supply. A rare opportunity to enjoy ' Elbow Room' with full City Services & EZ access to shopping, and dining

For open house information, contact Carol Dean, North State Realty at 530-739-5603

Copyright © 2021 Trinity County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BVPCA-2111056)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Weaverville Updates

Weaverville Updates

Weaverville, CA
55
Followers
228
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Weaverville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Weaverville, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Rights#Irrigation#Mood Lighting#Toys#Trex#Furniture Negotiable#French#Pine#City Services#Laundry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy