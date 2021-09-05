Take a look at these homes on the market in Weaverville

(Weaverville, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Weaverville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

91 Brooks Ln, Weaverville, 96093 5 Beds 3 Baths | $579,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Previously used as horse property, this place is amazing for the price! Secluded and private 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with 2 oversized garages and workshop with 220 volt service, a barn and RV carport with full hookups and dump, all flat land and fully irrigated. This home has two private wells, city water and state water rights for 4000 gallons per day! 10,000 gallons storage, computer controlled 3 phase pump. Two master bedrooms, 3 full baths including a jetted tub and a 6 person sauna. Kitchen offers a Monarch wood burning/electric range and an abundance of cabinet and counter space. Cozy Living room has vaulted ceilings and an Earth wood stove and fireplace. Large indoor laundry room with lots of cabinets and sink. Outside you will find a large redwood wrap around deck. Also has Trex deck off one of the master bedrooms with separate access. Paved entrance, paved circular driveway and lots of parking. Completely fenced property with irrigated pastures and raised garden beds, pear and plum trees. Contiguous parcel with separate gated entrance also available. Furniture Negotiable.

271 Barbara Ave, Weaverville, 96093 4 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home in a great neighborhood close to main street shops and services as well as hospital. Home features open living, dining & kitchen areas with plenty of natural light & French doors opening up onto the all Trex deck which wraps around the home almost completely. Kitchen layout offers plenty of counter space, large breakfast bar/island with cook top, double ovens, tile counter tops, dishwasher, double basin ceramic sink, wood flooring and plenty of storage space. Access to the laundry/mud room and adjoining guest bath from both outside as well as from kitchen offers extra convenience. Good sized master bedroom with sliding door to out to deck and en suite featuring separate shower and jetted garden tub. Extra sitting room with large bay window offering plenty of natural light and would be great for a craft room, separate tv room or even an office area. Home has large back yard with tool shed, fenced in garden area as well as a storage shed with power.

250 Brooks Ln, Weaverville, 96093 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,823 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Need that extra space for all your toys, to garden or just spread out? How about a place you can stroll down to the creek for a dip? No problem, East Weaver Creek is a year round creek that runs through the back of the property with an inviting dipping hole! Come check out this lovely 3/2 Ranch home with nice wood throughout, large bedrooms, 2 with walk-in closets. There is an extra large utility room that could hold an office or ? The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances and Pine cabinets with pull out shelves. The deck boasts a hot tub with over 100 jets, waterfall and mood lighting! With this convenient close-to-town location you are right in the hub of Trinities finest activities but still have that country-feeling living. The large garage has workbenches, shelves and attached 2 car carport with attached breezeway to the home. Sounds like a place you may want to see so call your favorite local REALTO today for a showing. Sellers will be replacing carpet with vinyl plank flooring asap. More pictures coming soon.

110 & 140 Boudreaux, Weaverville, 96093 3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,808 Square Feet | Built in 1950

The sale encompasses 2 separate parcels. The parcel w/ Boudreaux Rd frontage is 1.95 Acres w/ full City Services; includes the home, attached garage, shop, carport & outbuildings. The 2nd parcel is 1.07 Acres w/ no improvements / City Services. The home features a large living room w/ corner windows & is open to the dining area w/ an efficient wood stove. The kitchen is open to the dining area & includes plenty of cabinets & counter space. Entry to the home via formal living area or the Laundry ( mudroom). A spacious, covered patio features a built-in smoker. The Master Suite is a permitted addition; featuring exterior access to a cozy sitting porch w/ steps to a shady patio area. The garage is attached to the home via a covered patio. It is currently used as a craft & shop area, can easily be returned to a garage plus work area & large pantry closet. R1 zoning, SF-H High-Density General Plan on both parcels. There is an existing well, but it has not been connected to electricity for quite some time; no warranty implied as to its potential as an additional irrigation water supply. A rare opportunity to enjoy ' Elbow Room' with full City Services & EZ access to shopping, and dining

