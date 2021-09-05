Check out these homes for sale in Manchester now

(Manchester, VT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Manchester will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

414 - 416 Dorset Hollow Road, Dorset, 05251 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,575,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,672 Square Feet | Built in 1820

Incredible privacy with access to all village ($1.375M with 10.5 acres) , this estate with sweeping mountain views on 19 secluded acres in Dorset Hollow is just 1/3 mile to the village (most furniture included). Stone pillars greet as one gently climbs a meandering drive to this historic 1930’s "Enfield” house (high ceilings) moved to this site where it received renewed foundation and life. A private sanctuary, this exceptional location offers a unique lifestyle opportunity supporting the sporting land lover, pets, or agricultural interest over a mix of open fields and hardwood forest. A 2004 restoration opened up the circular floor plan offering gathering spaces centered around a well-appointed country kitchen featuring a large marble island and great room with vaulted ceilings, enhanced architectural interests with natural light and fireplace. The dining room extends to the outside deck and leads to an additional living room. All gathering spaces boast wood burning fireplaces! The main level master suite features a private wood paneled study with fireplace, marble tile bath and views. The center hall staircase leads to 2 additional bedrooms and baths. The lower level offers a private bedroom suite with its own entry, the garage, laundry room and ample storage. In addition to all of this, a charming one bedroom guest cottage with fieldstone fireplace offers ideal guest lodgings or income opportunity. The possibilities are endless with space to expand and enhance.

For open house information, contact Steven Bryant, TPW Real Estate at 802-366-1430

708 Prospect Street, Manchester, 05254 5 Beds 5 Baths | $779,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,961 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Location...Setting...Views..! Rare 1850's renovated extended cape style farmhouse boasting 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms on 2.5 village acres. Lovely easterly views. Bright and sunny eat in country kitchen. Formal dining room. Den. Great room with stone fireplace, with propane insert, lending itself to elegant but gracious living. Located in close proximity to Burr and Burton Academy, Equinox Preserve and Manchester village amenities. Abounding charm and character right here at 708 Prospect Street in the heart of Manchester Village!..."Home Sweet Home"..if you are lucky!

For open house information, contact Sunny Breen, Josiah Allen Real Estate, Inc. at 802-867-5555

90 Bryant Road, Manchester, 05255 5 Beds 6 Baths | $895,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,275 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Manchester Value and Virtue, 5* Energy Rated 4683 SF house with additional 1400 SF finished walk-out level residence boasting exceptional panoramic views! Located on the Ski Side of town... or golf around the corner... this 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home is beautifully maintained and convenient to all Manchester amenities. There is an expansive vaulted great-room that hosts the kitchen, dining and living with massive stone centered fireplace which walks out onto a large deck. Main level master bedroom with plenty of closet space and large bath. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms... loft office and above the garage is an in-law apt suite with private balcony. Lower level walk-out offers a family recreation room... plenty of room for the gym. Every room is generously spacious. The three bay garage and circular drive create plenty of parking. Local hardwood floors, and stone. Mature landscaping offers shade and sun... pond supports wildlife... recent rental history is strong. Use the entire house or rent the apt... This property offers a dynamic all its own!

For open house information, contact Laura Beckwith, Josiah Allen Real Estate, Inc. at 802-867-5555

1368 West Road, Manchester, 05255 4 Beds 6 Baths | $2,695,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,191 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Enter through the white gate winding to a lengthy circular drive to find this magnificent Manchester Estate that graciously embraces it's private surrounds! Gaze upon 19 natural park-like acres from historic stone walls, established birch groves, meadow land, reflecting pond, woodlands and sprawling lawns all with views to the great Equinox Mountain! This 5200 SF Greek Revival Expanded Cape truly captures comfortable proportions and symmetry in "high country" style. The foyer is lovely as the architectural detail of the sunken dining room opens before you, while open toward the balanced living room on the right and fabulous beamed ceiling family room on the left with center mantle fireplaces. Exemplary symmetry in additions extend toward main level master bedroom suite or soapstone cooks eat-in kitchen...also boasting fireplaces. The upstairs sun drenched landing leads to a Primary Luxury Suite and En suite guest room that also offer fireplaces. Yes, there are 6 fabulous fireplaces! The rear entry foyer is also welcoming with a separate staircase to a forth bedroom suite that also hosts private office needs or game room activities. Every living space walks in and out onto terraces or stone walled gardens that beckon strolls in the fresh air along the pathways. Private, quiet & convenient to Manchester, the attention to detail, the gracious essence, the proportions, symmetry and warmth creates timeless presence! Renovated in 2019. FURNISHED Undeniably among Vermont's Finest!

For open house information, contact Laura Beckwith, Josiah Allen Real Estate, Inc. at 802-867-5555