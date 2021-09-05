House hunt Burney: See what’s on the market now

(Burney, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Burney will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

38042 Whaley Dr, Burney, 96013 2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in None

Come enjoy the mountains with the cooler weather and laid back small town atmosphere! This cute home features a big country kitchen, good sized living room and a laundry room. There's a large detached garage for the tinker'er with an office area and 2 good sized storage buildings.Located in the Del Oro Water District.Sold subject to HUD Guidelines 24 CFR 206.125 where offers MUST be 100%, sold as is, no repairs or credits.

22027 Widgeon Ct, Burney, 96013 3 Beds 3 Baths | $609,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,192 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This Mountain Residence that dreams are made of is called ''ISLA EN LA CASCADES'' and is nestled in the pines minutes from Burney Falls and Clark Creek Falls. This is an incredible water front log cabin residence built like a mini-lodge with both mountain and creek views from your hot tub. The large deck steps down into a private fully fenced lawn with new grass and sprinkler system. The asphalted double circular driveway leads you to your sparkling pond with its own creek, rock waterfall and bridge for viewing off your front deck where you can watch the extensive wildlife experiencing your own landscaped yard. OWNED SOLAR! BRAND NEW PUMP HOUSE and PUMPS! NEW EXTENSIVE 8 FOOT FENCING FOR SUPREME PRIVACY! NEW ORCHARD WITH MULTIPLE FRUITS AND NUTS!!

20486 Plumas St, Burney, 96013 2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 588 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Charming home with real wood flooring and renovated bathroom. Additional features include a low maintenance yard, detached garage, and laundry room. Ideal for a hunting/fishing cabin, rental, or someone that needs a small home or getaway!

37143 Ca-299, Burney, 96013 5 Beds 4 Baths | $649,900 | 3,500 Square Feet | Built in None

Located in beautiful Burney, you could own a piece of history! Currently operating as The Rex Club Cabins and The Rex Club, this set-up is IDEAL to reside and have instant income potential from the additional cabins as well as the fully functional restaurant & bar (w/ 3 way liquor license). 4 Cabins (One is a 2bed/1bath and others are 1bed/1bath) Too many amenities to list, this is a must see!

