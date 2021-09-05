Take a look at these homes on the Lawtey market now

(Lawtey, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lawtey than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

604 Euclid Ter, Starke, 32091 9 Beds 5 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,380 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Attention Investors!! This property is a money maker! 5 rentable units for AirBNB or long term renters! This property has 2 homes that are split into 5 total units. Each unit has its own entrance, laundry and kitchen. This is a great space to make consistent monthly income. There is a long term tenant in one house and one of the other units. ADVANCE notice is required to show. All units can be opened up to connect to make larger spaces.

For open house information, contact Taryn Lewis, CW REALTY at 904-964-3948

3018 Nw County Road 125, Lawtey, 32058 3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | 2,380 Square Feet | Built in 1999

A rural oasis found in Lawtey! This 7+ acre property features a 1999 Fleetwood doublewide plus 2 large manmade ponds. The 3 bedroom/2 bath mobile home includes a metal roof, an attached carport and an expansive addition off the back of the home. Located less than 5 mins from US 301 for easy north south commuting and only 20 mins to I-10!

For open house information, contact Patricia Moser, Horizon Realty Of Alachua Inc at 386-462-4020

6434 Cabana Trc Trce, Starke, 32091 3 Beds 4 Baths | $639,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,824 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This is a custom built home in a unique gated community on Kingsley Lake! This home is on a corner lot in Kingsley Cove. This highly sought after beautiful 2000 acre spring fed lake community has access to a private boat ramp, a dock, sand beach front, pavilion, and crystal clear water with a sand bottom. The home features a enclosed porch with beautiful views of the water, garage spaces, and a spacious covered back patio perfect for entertaining. Everyone who knows Kingsley Lake loves Kingsley Lake. Do not miss this unique opportunity to own a home at Kingsley Lake.

For open house information, contact AMANDA HARDEE, JULIE MORROW PREMIER REALTY INC at 904-237-9833

7538 Sw 130Th St, Starke, 32091 3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Secluded 3/2 Singlewide sits on 4.62 acres! Enjoy fishing? This home has a large pond. Home is in need of repairs - priced to sell! Storage buildings on property - fenced in areas for your pets/livestock.

For open house information, contact TASHA SHARP, FLORIDA HOMES REALTY & MTG LLC at 904-996-9115