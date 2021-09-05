CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stroud, OK

House hunt Stroud: See what’s on the market now

Posted by 
Stroud Digest
Stroud Digest
 4 days ago

(Stroud, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Stroud than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RVEGw_0bnMT1oc00

850819 S 3490 Road, Chandler, 74079

4 Beds 3 Baths | $629,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1912

156 mol BEAUTIFUL ACRES, with 4 Bedroom & 2.1 Bath Home, Several Ponds, 5 Buildings/Barns sizes 36X72 with 4 over head doors with office, 24x90, 40x55, 2 car garage and another barn. Rural Water plus well for gardening. This property has been in the same family for over 100 years and well cared for. Please note: New home and Log Cabin is not included. No mineral/oil rights. There are Easements for Oil Company. Home is in need of repairs and updating. It will be sold 'AS IS' without repairs. Some TLC could turn this home into a Charming Farmhouse with wraparound porch with amazing Sunsets. Property runs from 850 Road North to 860 Road. Land currently leased, please do not enter the property without a Realtor.

For open house information, contact Chris Hodge, All Seasons Realty, LLC at 918-377-2234

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-971175)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PhAhX_0bnMT1oc00

323 N Harrison Avenue, Stroud, 74079

4 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,986 Square Feet | Built in 1978

4 BED 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE WITH WALK OUT -BASEMENT ON A HUGE 1/2 ACRE LOT. THE HOUSE HAS BEEN WELL TAKEN CARE OF BY THE SAME FAMILY FOR 43 YRS. THE YARD IS A DREAM WITH EXTENDED COVERED PATIO AND A LARGE FENCED AREA. SPACIOUS BREEZE WAY FROM GARAGE TO HOUSE THERE IS PLENTY OF ROOM ON THIS LOT FOR A GARDEN IF YOU LIKE TO GROW YOUR OWN FOOD. GREAT LOCATION NEAR SCHOOLS AND PARK. GREAT WALKABILTY TO STORES AND SHOPS. THIS IS A MUST SEE FOR THE PERSON LOOKING FOR A LARGE HOME !! SUCH A NICE BIG HOUSE FOR THE PRICE YOU CANT BEAT THIS ONE. BUYER TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION MINERAL RIGHTS RESERVED

For open house information, contact Lana Place, Allied, Inc., REALTORS at 405-879-2266

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-963886)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSvsI_0bnMT1oc00

303 N Allied Road, Stroud, 74079

3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,180 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This is a great opportunity to purchase a 3 bed 1 bath house with additional lots to go with it. Making the property 1.1 acres. One of the additional lots is zoned commercial and has Rt 66 frontage. The house has had several updates including HVAC 2015, FLOORING AND PAINT.AND PLUMBING UPGRADED TO PEX. 3 PHASE ELECTRIC AT THE ROAD This properties can be combined together with mls # 959607 The house is occupied with a tenant. Do not disturb the tenant. NO SHOWINGS on the house until we have an accepted contract. (Buyer to have inspection period) additional lot addresses are 301 N Allied RD and 708 E 4th St Buyer to verify all information

For open house information, contact Lana Place, Allied, Inc., REALTORS at 405-879-2266

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-959620)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G1fsm_0bnMT1oc00

302 W 10Th Street, Stroud, 74079

3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,675 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Investment Property. With some TLC this spacious home could be everything you desire! Opportunity to design and make your own in a fantastic location. A block from Stroud Schools and amenities. This home offers a large backyard, a 36x36 shop with electric hookup attached to a two car garage and double carport. Endless opportunity with this unique property! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Johnna Plunkett, Premier Realty LLC at 405-258-1324

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-969088)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Stroud Digest

Stroud Digest

Stroud, OK
35
Followers
259
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stroud Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stroud, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
Local
Oklahoma Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Realtors#Plumbing#Bath Home#Several Ponds#Buildings Barns#Tlc#All Seasons Realty#House#Walkabilty#Allied Inc#Flooring#Pex#Premier Realty Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy