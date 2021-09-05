House hunt Stroud: See what’s on the market now

(Stroud, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Stroud than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

850819 S 3490 Road, Chandler, 74079 4 Beds 3 Baths | $629,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1912

156 mol BEAUTIFUL ACRES, with 4 Bedroom & 2.1 Bath Home, Several Ponds, 5 Buildings/Barns sizes 36X72 with 4 over head doors with office, 24x90, 40x55, 2 car garage and another barn. Rural Water plus well for gardening. This property has been in the same family for over 100 years and well cared for. Please note: New home and Log Cabin is not included. No mineral/oil rights. There are Easements for Oil Company. Home is in need of repairs and updating. It will be sold 'AS IS' without repairs. Some TLC could turn this home into a Charming Farmhouse with wraparound porch with amazing Sunsets. Property runs from 850 Road North to 860 Road. Land currently leased, please do not enter the property without a Realtor.

For open house information, contact Chris Hodge, All Seasons Realty, LLC at 918-377-2234

323 N Harrison Avenue, Stroud, 74079 4 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,986 Square Feet | Built in 1978

4 BED 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE WITH WALK OUT -BASEMENT ON A HUGE 1/2 ACRE LOT. THE HOUSE HAS BEEN WELL TAKEN CARE OF BY THE SAME FAMILY FOR 43 YRS. THE YARD IS A DREAM WITH EXTENDED COVERED PATIO AND A LARGE FENCED AREA. SPACIOUS BREEZE WAY FROM GARAGE TO HOUSE THERE IS PLENTY OF ROOM ON THIS LOT FOR A GARDEN IF YOU LIKE TO GROW YOUR OWN FOOD. GREAT LOCATION NEAR SCHOOLS AND PARK. GREAT WALKABILTY TO STORES AND SHOPS. THIS IS A MUST SEE FOR THE PERSON LOOKING FOR A LARGE HOME !! SUCH A NICE BIG HOUSE FOR THE PRICE YOU CANT BEAT THIS ONE. BUYER TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION MINERAL RIGHTS RESERVED

For open house information, contact Lana Place, Allied, Inc., REALTORS at 405-879-2266

303 N Allied Road, Stroud, 74079 3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,180 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This is a great opportunity to purchase a 3 bed 1 bath house with additional lots to go with it. Making the property 1.1 acres. One of the additional lots is zoned commercial and has Rt 66 frontage. The house has had several updates including HVAC 2015, FLOORING AND PAINT.AND PLUMBING UPGRADED TO PEX. 3 PHASE ELECTRIC AT THE ROAD This properties can be combined together with mls # 959607 The house is occupied with a tenant. Do not disturb the tenant. NO SHOWINGS on the house until we have an accepted contract. (Buyer to have inspection period) additional lot addresses are 301 N Allied RD and 708 E 4th St Buyer to verify all information

For open house information, contact Lana Place, Allied, Inc., REALTORS at 405-879-2266

302 W 10Th Street, Stroud, 74079 3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,675 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Investment Property. With some TLC this spacious home could be everything you desire! Opportunity to design and make your own in a fantastic location. A block from Stroud Schools and amenities. This home offers a large backyard, a 36x36 shop with electric hookup attached to a two car garage and double carport. Endless opportunity with this unique property! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Johnna Plunkett, Premier Realty LLC at 405-258-1324