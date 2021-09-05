CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, KS

Check out these Kingman homes on the market

Kingman Updates
Kingman Updates
 4 days ago

(Kingman, KS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Kingman. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1717 N Walnut, Kingman, 67068

3 Beds 1 Bath | $52,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,060 Square Feet | Built in None

Living room, dining room w/bay window, kitchen, 3 BRS, 1 bath, utility/mud room w/washer/dryer hook-ups. Some hardwood floors. C/H&A & HW located in cellar location. House needs paint & some flooring. Owner looking for cash buyer or may owner-carry. Big 109X200 lot, 2 garages 20X20 & 24X22. Good roof.

For open house information, contact Scott Sparks, Kingman Real Estate at 620-532-3581

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

245 W B Ave, Kingman, 67068

4 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,257 Square Feet | Built in 1892

THIS HOME IS FOR SALE / DO NOT CALL ABOUT RENTING. A lot of heart and soul has been put into this home. Electrical and plumbing has been updated, vinyl clad windows, HVAC and several interior updates. Enjoy the large front porch. Large living room and formal dining room. You'll enjoy everything the kitchen has to offer -- island with bar seating and sink, gas stove w/oven, microwave, unusual back splash throughout kitchen. Pantry with stained glass door. Main floor laundry off kitchen. The master bedroom is on the main floor, the master bath has a shower however, this is the only bath on the main level. The master bedroom is large enough to be your main floor family room if you want. The upstairs features 3 bedrooms, storage room and large bath with a huge soaker-jetted tub. The upstairs also features an upstairs exit to the back yard.

For open house information, contact VICKIE VARGAS-JACOBS, Coldwell Banker Plaza Real Estate at 316-722-0030

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

See more property details

