Check out these Kingman homes on the market

1717 N Walnut, Kingman, 67068 3 Beds 1 Bath | $52,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,060 Square Feet | Built in None

Living room, dining room w/bay window, kitchen, 3 BRS, 1 bath, utility/mud room w/washer/dryer hook-ups. Some hardwood floors. C/H&A & HW located in cellar location. House needs paint & some flooring. Owner looking for cash buyer or may owner-carry. Big 109X200 lot, 2 garages 20X20 & 24X22. Good roof.

245 W B Ave, Kingman, 67068 4 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,257 Square Feet | Built in 1892

THIS HOME IS FOR SALE / DO NOT CALL ABOUT RENTING. A lot of heart and soul has been put into this home. Electrical and plumbing has been updated, vinyl clad windows, HVAC and several interior updates. Enjoy the large front porch. Large living room and formal dining room. You'll enjoy everything the kitchen has to offer -- island with bar seating and sink, gas stove w/oven, microwave, unusual back splash throughout kitchen. Pantry with stained glass door. Main floor laundry off kitchen. The master bedroom is on the main floor, the master bath has a shower however, this is the only bath on the main level. The master bedroom is large enough to be your main floor family room if you want. The upstairs features 3 bedrooms, storage room and large bath with a huge soaker-jetted tub. The upstairs also features an upstairs exit to the back yard.

