Norton, KS

Check out these homes on the Norton market now

Norton News Flash
Norton News Flash
 4 days ago

(Norton, KS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Norton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eXQPB_0bnMSz4Y00

513 E. Lincoln, Norton, 67654

4 Beds 3 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Nicely updated 4 bedroom 2 1/4 bath home. Numberous updates and features. Utility room on the main floor. Large fenced in backyard.

For open house information, contact Samantha Hager, Weiser Realty, LLC at 785-877-2185

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11006352)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6CP4_0bnMSz4Y00

803 Timber Creek Road, Norton, 67654

2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,311 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This brick duplex was built especially for 55 and older age group living and has no steps to contend with. The 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,311 sq ft. home incorporates the modern open living space with the living room, dining room and kitchen in one large open area. The kitchen has oak cabinetry and includes the appliances. A high bar sets apart the kitchen area from the living-dining area.A patio just off the living room adds additional living space in nice weather. The spacious bedroom suite includes an attached bath with shower unit and a large open closet with linen storage. The laundry area is conveniently located between the bedrooms. An attached double car garage with lots of storage complete this efficient property.

For open house information, contact Jeanette Krizek, Realty One Group Solitude at 785-282-4024

Copyright © 2021 Kansas Property Ads. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REBRKS-81575)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M849D_0bnMSz4Y00

604 Pool Drive, Norton, 67654

3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Perfect starter home! This home has 2 bedrooms 1 bath along with the kitchen and living room on the main floor. The basement has 1 bedroom and 1/2 bath with a large family room. Lots of storage and the washer and dryer are located on the main floor. This home is close to the Norton Equatic Park.

For open house information, contact Samantha Hager, Weiser Realty, LLC at 785-877-2185

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11008394)

