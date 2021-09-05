Check out these homes for sale in Burns now

(Burns, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Burns. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

41 E B Street, Burns, 97720 0 Bed 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Attached | 9,983 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for a wonderful business/investment opportunity right here in Harney County? Look no further. Harney County Fitness is on the market. This is a turn key operation. What all does it include?? Building is on just under a half acre of land right on the busy Highway 20/395. Excellent location on a busy main street corner lot. The building is 9,983 Square Feet. There is also a large unfinished basement area for storage or ??? Sale includes all the work out equipment, treadmills, and weights. There are also two racquetball courts, one is currently being used as a golf simulator which is also included. The other is used for racquetball and basketball. There are multiple weight rooms, a huge open aerobic room for classes, bouldering wall, great for classes and instruction. There are two HUGE mens and women's locker rooms with lockers, showers, sauna's and hot tubs (owners currently not using the hot tubs). These locker rooms are super spacious, bathrooms, sinks, changing area and very clean. Brand new washer and dryer for towels and other items in a separate laundry room. There is a great room that can be used for a massage room, office or tanning booth. The front lobby area is open, bright and very welcoming. The owners have an electronic key fob system for patrons checking in and out and monitors them in and out of the building 24/7. There is also a security camera system in parts of the building as well. Also another separate office upstairs in the loft area. The building is well constructed, rock walls, newer membrane roof on the building which is in excellent condition. There really are too many things to mention in this add, ice maker, sound system, drinking fountain, weight scales, benches, towels, third bathroom, air conditioning, forced air furnace, pellet wood stove, multiple TV's throughout the building, XM Radio, great parking area, Excellent Clientele! The people make all the difference, they have a great membership. This is a steal at this price, hurry it won't last long at this price.

570 N Cedar Ave, Burns, 97720 1 Bed 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 560 Square Feet | Built in 1939

This cottage is small but has the basics with updated floor coverings bathroom and windows. Separate laundry room and a back mud room. Good size lot that is partially fenced. Lots of parking. Located in the flood plain.

265 S Grand Ave, Burns, 97720 2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 868 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Cute singlewide with updated windows and floor coverings. Master bathroom has a garden tub and separate shower. Roof is metal and only 2 years old. There is a covered deck and patio with a shed in back. Currently rents for $495 and will need a 24 hr notice for showings. Not in flood plain.

340 W Garfield St, Burns, 97720 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Nice Home with Extras in Burns Oregon This 1988, 3-bedrooms, 2-bathroom, manufactured home with additional well-developed spaces is a wonderful home. With a fully fenced back yard, covered carport, shop area, storage, garden areas, there is a lot packed into this nice property. The owners showed pride of ownership and added to the home to make for great function and usability. The property features nice wood siding, a metal roof, and vinyl windows, and has been fully skirted. The home is set on concrete runners with pier pads and a full vapor barrier. The home is a single level with a covered front and back porch providing for year-round enjoyment and livability. The home features an open floor plan with a combination prep and dining area with a built-in China hutch. The kitchen includes all major appliances including a gas range and pantry for additional storage. Property is within the FEMA 100 year floodplain Additional Property Information: ADDRESS: 340 W. Garfield, Burns OR 97720 PRICE: 125,000 TAXES: $571.75 FINANCING: Cash YEAR BUILT: 1988 SQ. FT.: 1,104 sq ft (+/-) LOT SIZE: .15 acre lot HEAT SOURCE: Woodstove, electric wall heaters BEDROOMS: 3 bedroom - main bedroom with bath and two other bedrooms separated from the main; separated bedrooms feature built-in desk spaces and bay windows BATHROOMS: 2 bathroom - main bedroom bath features dual sinks and garden tub with shower; the second bath includes tub/shower combination KITCHEN: Refrigerator, dishwasher, newer gas range, garbage disposal. Pleasant sized kitchen with good cupboard storage, pantry, and skylight for additional lighting. The kitchen is adjacent to the dining area. DINING: Area includes built-in China hutch for additional storage FAMILY: Adjacent to the kitchen and dining areas; the area features a certified wood stove ADDITIONAL: Covered carport (10X60 ft +/-) - includes power and water Shop area (10X20 ft +/-) - concrete floor, electrical (110 power plugs), uncertified wood stove Covered & screened porch (10X20 ft +/-) - very pleasant space overlooking yard area Garden area (20X20 ft +/-) - fenced to keep out deer; watered Chicken coop (5X20 ft +/-) - coop with fenced area Storage (20X20 ft +/-) - covered storage for wood and another household/yard items APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, dishwasher, newer gas range, garbage disposal GARAGE: None

