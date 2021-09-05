CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crane, TX

Check out these homes for sale in Crane now

Posted by 
Crane Post
Crane Post
 4 days ago

(Crane, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Crane will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0brNwh_0bnMSwQN00

100 Lena, Crane, 79731

3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,161 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great property located on quiet street close to hospital hardware store and grocery store. Property includes a second unit; 900 square feet, one bedroom, one bath, with attached carport. Has its own electric meter and is connected to main gas and water lines.

For open house information, contact Gena Norvell, CRANE REALTY at 432-558-2141

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-123693)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkThQ_0bnMSwQN00

1813 S Mcelroy, Crane, 79731

3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the small town of Crane. 2 large workshops in the backyard. Front living area and Den area in the back of the house. Perfect starter home or investment property

For open house information, contact Ben Kinney Team at Keller Williams, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY -Midland at 432-520-5151

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-126792)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AxD70_0bnMSwQN00

609 E 20Th St, Crane, 79731

3 Beds 2 Baths | $161,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 Bath, Room off of the Living Room is considered a Bedroom but can be used for an Office or 2nd Living Area, Covered Patio, 2 Car Carport, Metal Roof, Workshop, Storage Building, Wood Fence, Established Neighborhood, Nice Shade Tree in the Backyard. Seller will pay $5,000 towards Buyer's Closing Cost with a full price offer. Make your appointment to see this cute home.

For open house information, contact Cynthia Blocker, The Doss Team at 432-699-7000

Copyright © 2021 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50040071)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cxd2b_0bnMSwQN00

1810 Thompson, Crane, 79731

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,275 Square Feet | Built in 1985

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN CRANE! 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE HOME. FEATURES SKYLIGHT, FIREPLACE BUILT-IN CORNER OFFICE, OPEN FLOOR PLAN. LARGE SEQUESTERED MASTER BEDROOM HIS/HER CLOSETS. DUEL SINKS IN MASTER BATHROOM WITH JETTED TUB & STAND ALONE SHOWER. LOTS OF STORAGE THROUGH OUT THE HOUSE. LARGE WALK IN CLOSETS WITH BUILT-INS. LARGE BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO. MOVE IN READY

For open house information, contact Arlene Dominguez, Strait A Real Estate at 432-652-8981

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-125982)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Crane Post

Crane Post

Crane, TX
16
Followers
251
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crane, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keller Williams Realty#Crane Realty#Established Neighborhood#Buyer S Closing Cost#The Doss Team#House#Strait A Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy