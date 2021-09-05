Check out these homes for sale in Crane now

(Crane, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Crane will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

100 Lena, Crane, 79731 3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,161 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great property located on quiet street close to hospital hardware store and grocery store. Property includes a second unit; 900 square feet, one bedroom, one bath, with attached carport. Has its own electric meter and is connected to main gas and water lines.

For open house information, contact Gena Norvell, CRANE REALTY at 432-558-2141

1813 S Mcelroy, Crane, 79731 3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the small town of Crane. 2 large workshops in the backyard. Front living area and Den area in the back of the house. Perfect starter home or investment property

For open house information, contact Ben Kinney Team at Keller Williams, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY -Midland at 432-520-5151

609 E 20Th St, Crane, 79731 3 Beds 2 Baths | $161,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 Bath, Room off of the Living Room is considered a Bedroom but can be used for an Office or 2nd Living Area, Covered Patio, 2 Car Carport, Metal Roof, Workshop, Storage Building, Wood Fence, Established Neighborhood, Nice Shade Tree in the Backyard. Seller will pay $5,000 towards Buyer's Closing Cost with a full price offer. Make your appointment to see this cute home.

For open house information, contact Cynthia Blocker, The Doss Team at 432-699-7000

1810 Thompson, Crane, 79731 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,275 Square Feet | Built in 1985

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN CRANE! 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE HOME. FEATURES SKYLIGHT, FIREPLACE BUILT-IN CORNER OFFICE, OPEN FLOOR PLAN. LARGE SEQUESTERED MASTER BEDROOM HIS/HER CLOSETS. DUEL SINKS IN MASTER BATHROOM WITH JETTED TUB & STAND ALONE SHOWER. LOTS OF STORAGE THROUGH OUT THE HOUSE. LARGE WALK IN CLOSETS WITH BUILT-INS. LARGE BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO. MOVE IN READY

For open house information, contact Arlene Dominguez, Strait A Real Estate at 432-652-8981