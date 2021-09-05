Check out these Stevenson homes on the market

(Stevenson, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stevenson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

256 County Road 287, Stevenson, 35772 6 Beds 5 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,985 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This property has it all! This beautiful 6 bedroom, 4.5 bath home has a layout perfect for entertaining and for large households. The full basement could be finished out for even more space. The master suite is spacious and private. There is space for a home office, and abundant storage throughout. The 16.8 acres is mostly fenced and cross fenced pasture land, and there is a newer large metal barn as well as a smaller barn with plumbing and electricity that could easily be turned into guest quarters. All of this and located just a half mile to the boat ramp to the Tennessee River. Live in it, do short term rentals, or do both! Call today to schedule a showing!

For open house information, contact Amy Crocker Mullins, Real Living Southern Realty at 706-657-2353

107 Denise Ave, Bridgeport, 35740 3 Beds 4 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,035 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful home in a great location with extra buildable lot. This open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms on first floor with a bonus room, large sunroom, office, and a walk in pantry. The oversized 3 car garage has a drain, gas heat and a half bath. Only minutes from Google's Data Center. Need an extra lot to build on?

For open house information, contact Amy E Shulman, Real Estate Partners Chattanooga, LLC at 423-265-0088

854 Old Mt. Carmel Rd, Stevenson, 35772 3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,199 Square Feet | Built in 1985

All Brick Rancher in the heart of Stevenson Alabama. This home is a must see! New paint throughout the home. Home was remodeled a little over 2 years ago with the following: HVAC, water heater, appliances, fixtures, counter tops, one bathroom updated and a full bath added to the home. This home is walking distance to Stevenson Elementary school, shopping and restaurants. Call today to view!

For open house information, contact Tonjia Landreth, Bridge City Realty, LLC at 423-648-6242