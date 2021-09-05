Take a look at these homes on the Lakeview market now

(Lakeview, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lakeview will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

91762 Shults Ln, Lakeview, 97630 3 Beds 1 Bath | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Don't miss out on an opportunity to purchase 158.18 acres on Westside. With a Home and an additional 528 sq ft 1966 MFH. Amazing view of the mountains and valley. General Purpose Building 1300 Sq Ft, Feeder Barn 1280 Sq Ft, General Purpose Building 572 Sq Ft and Shed 196 Sq Ft. . With some TLC will make it a great place. With 103.3 acres of water right. These rights apply to tax lot 1700, the water for irrigation comes from tax lot 1702 which has a different owner. The owner of tax lot 1702 must give permission to the new owner to access the POD (well) . Buyer to do their due diligence on water rights. Seller may be willing to carry the paper with sufficient down payment.

841 S E St, Lakeview, 97630 3 Beds 3 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,217 Square Feet | Built in 2007

An Amazing Custom built Victorian that backs up to the hills. On a popular street. 2217 Sq Ft, 3Br 2.5 Ba, open floor plan with lots of windows for great natural light. Living room, kitchen with a dining area & laundry room. A family room that could be used as a formal living room. Jen Air range great for indoor grilling. Includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and washer and dryer Bay windows, crown moulding , hardwood floors, gas fireplace, beautiful wood beams in living room. Jack and Jill bath. Great pantry, lots of storage. Covered back deck, beautifully landscaped with drippers for the flower beds. Garden Area, 2 car detached garage. 456 Square Feet of attic space with two windows could possibly be finished for additional living space. On a large lot.

646 South E St, Lakeview, 97630 2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Family home in the quite neighborhood of E St. This lovely brick home has a living space of 1782 SF. 2-bedroom possibly 3 bedroom, 2-bath with an attached double car garage, cozy living room with a tiled gas fire place, there is a separate dinning room off the kitchen. The master bedroom is large with 2 closet's and built in drawers. The master bath has tiled floors, double vanity, jetted tub and a separate shower area and additional walk-in closet. The area used as the third bedroom could be used as a small family/TV room and has a alcove den/office area. The room has French doors leading to a private covered back deck and fenced back yard. There is also a convenient shop/garage off the back yard on a separate tax lot . The sellers will offer a carpet allowance of $ 2500.00 with a full price offer. Buyer should research the access for the back tax lot #2801

34064 Clover Flat Road, Lakeview, 97630 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,999,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,553 Square Feet | Built in 1993

What would you do with over 2,500 acres of land? Answer: Anything you want.Run cattle? 2,544 Deeded acres, fenced, sustaining 75-100 w/average rainfall, pasture rotation 7 months, purchase feed 5, seasonal rotation on 2260 BLM acres, 24x36 shop, 61 x 66 hay & equipment/RV storage shed. Guest ranching? 18 Prior years, 30% return rate by domestic & international guests, 2 duplex cabins, sleep 12 w/private bath, corrals, barn w/stalls & tack area. Hunting? 4 LOP tags in the heart of trophy mule deer country, abundant bear, elk, & antelope, or hunt with a photo lens. Attend the land? Riparian project creating 8 ponds & wildlife habitat restorations. Relaxed lifestyle? Solar system, wind & propane generators make living ''off the grid'' both unique & enjoyable, well is gravity fed to improvements. 8 Miles from Highways 31 & 395, 30 miles from Lakeview & 5 miles from neighbors, this ranch combines proximity & privacy. Looking for a home or retreat! ''A MUST SEE'' $1,999,000

