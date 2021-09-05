Take a look at these homes for sale in Linden

(Linden, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Linden. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

114 Ma County Road 3318, Bivins, 75555 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,288 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Welcome to Monterey Lake with Vivian and Shreveport, LA only a short distance away. Fish off your own pier from your backyard located on Monterey Lake and James Bayou. This is a sportsman's paradise. Awesome fishing and duck hunting or just relaxation from your deck. This is large country home with a great lake front view. Live in Texas and work in Louisiana! This 2288 SF 3 bedroom and 2 bath home comes almost fully furnished. Owners are only reserving a few items. This was a family retreat for many years and now serves as an occasional getaway. This could be a great income producing property if used as a rental or AIRBNB. This property is on high ground and not in a flood area. This home features large windows to view the lake and watch nature at its best. The address will say Bivins, TX, but this home is on the east side of Monterey Lake and only a short distance to Vivian, LA. McLeod ISD is were students attend school. Location is close to the State Line, Vivian Shreveport, McLeod, Gray, Smithland, Jefferson, Caddo Lake, Karnack and Marshall. If you like car racing, then Ark-La-Tex Speedway is several miles away.

For open house information, contact JAY TERRY, UNITED COUNTRY H5 AUCTION AND REALTY at 903-686-0636

35 County Road 4685, Atlanta, 75551 3 Beds 2 Baths | $188,000 | 1,864 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a great neighborhood. This home is located just a few miles from everything the great town of Atlanta has to offer. You will quickly fall in love with the charm of the neighborhood and convenience of its proximity to town. Come see this beautifully and meticulously crafted home before it is too late.

For open house information, contact Hunter Smith, NextHome Realty Advisors at 903-293-2020