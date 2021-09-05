CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinville, NY

Franklinville-curious? These homes are on the market

Franklinville Updates
Franklinville Updates
 4 days ago

(Franklinville, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Franklinville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3STtnt_0bnMSstT00

3221 Jolly Town Road, Cuba, 14727

5 Beds 3 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Check out this well maintained five bedroom three bath ranch style house resting on 3.85 acres. House features 4 bedroom, 2 full baths, huge living room with wood burning fireplace and bar with storage room, large kitchen and spacious dining room, new metal roof on both main house and garage last year. Back of house consists of both covered deck and enclosed porch which connects main house to mother-in-law apartment. Apartment consists of one bedroom, one bath, kitchen and living room. Apt can easily be converted into a larger master bedroom, office, ect... Apt is currently rented, $525 with electric included in rent. Out buildings consists of large 3-4 bay garage with workshop and second floor for storage. garage has approx. 12 ft ceiling on ground floor, electric and water. The other out building consists of 6 bays. this out building is in need of a new roof. Also on property is a 3 bedroom, one bath trailer which is currently rented for $500 per month plus utilities. Trailer has it's own well, septic, electric and propane. Trailer is in need of repair which current owners are unable to complete, mostly cosmetic. Buyer can choose to update or remove.

For open house information, contact Jon M. Farleo, Howard Hanna Professionals at 716-372-1155

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1360508)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ts3tX_0bnMSstT00

6963 Horn Hill Road, Ellicottville, 14731

2 Beds 2 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This country bungalo set on 7+ acres has a view for miles of Holiday Valley and HoliMont ski slopes. Beautiful setting on desirable Horn Hill Road with wooded lot for hiking. Lower level totally finished with walk out access to a newer 2 car garage with opener for your convenience. Plenty of storage and work area inside. Another garage houses the tractor. Also two additional sheds. This is the one you have been waiting for, So peaceful and calm and only 2 quick miles to all the fun available in Ellicottville

For open house information, contact Joany Klopp Bund, Holiday Valley Realty Co, Inc at 716-699-2000

Copyright © 2021 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BNARNY-B1343773)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zU4bl_0bnMSstT00

27 Ellicottvillas, Ellicottville, 14731

4 Beds 4 Baths | $665,000 | 40,686 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This Villa defines Luxury Living in the heart of Ellicottville. Build-out completed in 2016. This Villa has it alland comes Completely Furnished! 4 bdrms & 4 full baths comfortably sleeps 12. The lower bedroom has afireplace looking out onto patio, w/breakfast bar, heated floors & kitchenette. 2nd floor has spectacular greatroom w/ 2-story windows, dining rm, full bath, gourmet kitchen, wet bar, heated floors, wine fridge,beerfridge, washer/dryer & a double sided fireplace to balcony w/astounding slope views. Granite, high-endappliances & appointments throughout. 3rd floor has 3 bdrms w/2 full baths & loft TV/lounge area.Steps torestaurants & shops. Holimont and Holiday Valley ski slopes/golf minutes away. Holiday Valley ranked #3 onlist of "Best in the East" by Ski Magazine

For open house information, contact Robyn Sansone, WNYbyOwner.com at 716-523-8508

Copyright © 2021 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BNARNY-B1336976)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDbPm_0bnMSstT00

184 Wildflower, Ellicottville, 14731

0 Bed 1 Bath | $99,900 | 480 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Take in the views of Holiday Valley right from your living room in this cozy studio unit. This ground level unit opens up to sleep up to four. With a brand new Murphy bed mattress and a sofa bed couch, plenty of room for the family. The oversized, accessible bathroom is larger than most other units. Quick access to the sidewalk makes for a short walk to the village and all of the action Ellicottville offers. Just across the street from Slopeside Bar & Restaurant, the iconic Depot and Holiday Valley Driving Range. No Short Term Rental Restrictions means you can easily offset monthly costs. The HOA fee includes WiFi/High Speed Internet and more! Get your foot in the door of the Ellicottville Real Estate Market with this cozy studio; why are you waiting? ALL OFFERS BEING PRESENTED WEDNESDAY, JULY 7TH AT 12PM.

For open house information, contact Brooke Szpaicher, Keller WilliamsRealtyLancaster at 716-324-2300

Copyright © 2021 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BNARNY-B1347512)

See more property details

