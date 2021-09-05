CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falls City, NE

Take a look at these homes on the market in Falls City

Posted by 
Falls City Daily
Falls City Daily
 4 days ago

(Falls City, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Falls City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EgltI_0bnMSr0k00

1883 Us Hwy 73, Hiawatha, 66434

2 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1920

These panoramic views of the Brown County countryside do not disappoint! You'll love the beautiful kitchen complete with new stainless steel appliances, great prep space & cabinetry, breakfast bar and check out this incredible pantry space! Full baths on each level, laundry on main, great open floor plan, newer windows showcase the abundance of natural daylight throughout! 36x27 shop w/heating & cooling, concrete floor, 2 acres +/-, gazebo perfectly situated for you to take in both the awesome sunrises and sunsets....lots of new, must view! Welcome HOME!

For open house information, contact Constance Fox, Kellerman Real Estate at 785-364-2000

Copyright © 2021 Sunflower Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAARKS-220326)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9H56_0bnMSr0k00

801 E Iowa Street, Hiawatha, 66434

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | 1,434 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This Classic home is ready for a new beginning! Home needs some new life brought back into it. This home is close to town yet feels like country life and has been meticulously taken care of. 4 Year old roof, with a beautiful screened in porch with breathtaking views will make any owner fall in love. The 3 bedroom 2 full bath home has some very unique features from the living room lights to the master bath one of kind window. Back yard has some nice shade trees and you will be excited when the peaches are ready for the picking..

For open house information, contact Stacie Appel, Colonial Realty Inc at 913-367-4464

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2343285)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Falls City Daily

Falls City Daily

Falls City, NE
35
Followers
236
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Falls City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Real Estate
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Falls City, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Home#Art#Sunset#Ne#Kellerman Real Estate#Colonial Realty Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy