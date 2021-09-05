CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afton, WY

Take a look at these homes on the market in Afton

Afton Daily
 4 days ago

(Afton, WY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Afton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZrEE_0bnMSq8100

680 Jackson, Afton, 83110

3 Beds 3 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,120 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Wonderful, well taken care of home situated neatly in quiet well kept neighborhood. Boasting over 3000 sq ft of finished living space with TONS of built in cabinetry. Terrific character and charm make this home a must see! Main level features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, kitchen/dining, family, mudroom and laundry! Nearly every room has incredible built ins from hutches to desks! Downstairs has a 3/4 bath & two very large rooms, which could be used for anything i.e office, craft, mancave. A huge 16' x 25' trex deck overlooks a private, fully fenced backyard. Addt'l upgrades include retractable shade awning, work shop w/ heat & elec., natural gas & wood fireplaces, tile shower, maple cabinets, black appliances, wainscoting, and even an extra carport.

For open house information, contact Jason Shumway, RE/MAX Valley 1 Realty at 307-248-1656

Copyright © 2021 Teton Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBORWY-21-2078)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qrLtz_0bnMSq8100

123 E Papworth Ln, Afton, 83110

4 Beds 4 Baths | $729,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,094 Square Feet | Built in 2022

High End, gorgeous home along Valli Vu golf course! This custom home is loaded with upgrades and higher end finishes. Terrific floor plan boasts 3100 sq feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, vaulted ceilings, large rooms, ample storage, and so much more! The views in all directions are just incredible! With an acceptable offer, buyer could select personalized finishes. Additional plans and home sites available. Estimated completion Spring 2022.

For open house information, contact Jason Shumway, RE/MAX Valley 1 Realty at 307-248-1656

Copyright © 2021 Teton Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBORWY-21-3210)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQL5Z_0bnMSq8100

74096 Us-89, Smoot, 83126

1 Bed 1 Bath | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Dream properties at the south end of the Valley rarely come available. You will need to hurry if you want a chance of owning this one! The property features a cute summer cabin with power, well and septic. Stay here while you have your dream house built then use as a guest cabin, or use it like it has been for the last 40+ years as a relaxing getaway. Easy year round access to Hwy 89. Elevated views of the valley and surrounding mountains. Mature growth trees with many resident elk, deer, moose, etc. Easy access to Smith Fork for endless snowmobile, UTV, Jeeping, Hunting access. ** This is a Summer Use Cabin, it does not have insulated walls, roof etc.

For open house information, contact Tony Hale, Hale's Valley Properties, LLC at 307-885-9800

Copyright © 2021 Teton Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBORWY-21-2471)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p5Ihd_0bnMSq8100

211 Lever Spring Road, Afton, 83110

3 Beds 2 Baths | $575,000 | Mobile Home | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Mixed use parcel with home and outbuildings, borders public land, spring water with two culinary points of use.

For open house information, contact Cory Frome, Star Valley Realty Co. LLC at 307-885-3892

Copyright © 2021 Teton Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBORWY-21-3195)

